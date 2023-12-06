Itzy Chaeryeong’s look for latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “she looks so perfect her beautiful stature”

ITZY’s group member Chaeryeong recently struck poses for Elle Korea magazine’s December 2023 issue. The South Korean singer and dancer wore all-black outfits for the pictorial and fans are going gaga.

The pictures from the fashion magazine went viral and took over the internet with fans of Chaeryeong ushering compliments from around the globe.

A YouTube video showcasing the singer preparing a nutritious lunch with a balanced protein, fat, and carbohydrate composition was also filmed by the fashion magazine. She also shunned the rumor that she cannot finish a whole meal, the singer explained she chooses to eat better things on her plate and confirmed the rumor is untrue.

“I just don’t eat all parts of the meal to eat better things, but it’s not that I can’t eat it all."

Fans are swooning over Itzy’s Chaeryeong recent photoshoot for Elle Magazine

The Elle Korea pictorial includes a close-up image of Chaeryeong flaunting sterling ear piercings. Another shot featured her striking a pose playfully in a tube top and black bottoms. The photos have garnered great love from fans. The photoshoot concept was ‘coolness’, exploring the cool side of the singer.

In one of the monochrome pictures, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder long top, tights, and mid-high boots while sporting a pair of wayfarer sunglasses. The other monochrome image features the ITZY singer wearing an off-shoulder tube dress, a cloak attached to the back of the dress, and accessorized with black gloves.

She posed in a black sequined dress. The mini see-through dress had a flowy design. In the other shot, she is seen wearing a full sleeve body-hugging black dress with a slit below the shoulder. In another picture, the 22-year-old flaunted a black top, jacket, and leather skirt, and completed the look with high heels and a scarf.

Along with the December issue of Elle Korea, the pictures will also be available on her website. The YouTube video where she shares her insight into health will be posted on Elle's YouTube on December 11.

In other news, the K-pop group’s new album Born to Be is set for release on January 8, next year. They will be going on their second world tour in February. The first show of the tour will be in Seoul on February 24 and 25.