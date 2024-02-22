In a heartwarming incident that unfolded on February 22, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin melted fans' hearts with a small yet significant act of kindness. A video that quickly circulated on social media captured the idol letting a woman through a chaotic crowd, showcasing his thoughtful and caring nature.

The scene unfolded at Milan Airport in Italy, where Hyunjin arrived to attend Versace's Fall-Winter Fashion Show for Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2024, as the global ambassador of Versace.

Following the circulation of the video where the Stray Kids' dancer-singer is seen letting a woman into the same lift as his, fans lauded him for his humble nature, with some referring to him as "an angel."

Fans lauds Hyunjin of Stray Kids for his humble gesture at the Milan Airport

Upon his arrival at the airport for Milan Fashion Week as the Global Ambassador for Versace, the Case-143 singer was greeted by an overwhelming crowd eager to catch his glimpse. The atmosphere was frenzied, with fans and onlookers clamoring to take pictures and get closer to the idol. Amidst the chaos, as Hyunjin was escorted into the elevator, a tourist found herself caught, unable to get into the same elevator.

As seen in the video, the Stray Kids member noticed the woman's predicament, and in a moment of genuine kindness, he intervened and convinced his security to let her into the same lift he was using.

The video of this heartwarming incident quickly gained traction on social media, and fans were moved by Hyunjin's caring nature. Despite the challenges of dealing with the overwhelming crowd and the fatigue from a long flight, the idol prioritized the well-being of a stranger.

As the video circulated, some netizens speculated that the woman might be the member's staff, unbeknownst to the security personnel. However, a user on X, @00203HHJ, clarified the issue, revealing that the person who filmed the video stated that the woman was an ordinary passerby.

Fans were not only touched by the idol's actions but also by the fact that he showed compassion to a stranger in need. The incident served as a testament to the S-class singer's character, highlighting his empathy and consideration for others.

Stray Kids recently took home Group/Duo of the Year at the People's Choice Awards 2024. Furthermore, on February 18, they also bagged Artist of the Year (Main Prize or Bonsang) and Best Performance (Grand Prize or Daesang) at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards.

The group has also released its agenda for this year through STEP OUT 2024. This year, the members will set out on their third world tour, arrange the fourth fan meeting, release a new album, a special album, and much more.

