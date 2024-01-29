On January 29, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin left reporters and fans awestruck with his powerful visuals and fan service at the Dog Days VIP premiere at CGV Yongsan Park Mall in Yongsan-gu.

As soon as Hyunjin appeared at the Dog Days VIP premiere, fans present at the event couldn't stop complimenting his visuals. Many fans considered him a national treasure due to his powerful appearance. Moreover, he graciously provided autographs to the fans, delivering ultimate fanservice goals.

Soon, videos of Stray Kids' members appreciated by reporters and fans went viral on social media. One user enthusiastically tweeted that the idol would forever be famous.

"He cares about STAYs a lot": Fans can't get enough of the Stray Kids' Hyunjin at the Dog Days VIP premiere

As Stray Kids' Hyunjin appeared at the Dog Days VIP premiere, he stunned fans with his minimalist yet exciting outfit choice. The idol opted for an exposed forehead look, adorning himself with accessories and wearing a thick black turtleneck under a long trench gray-colored coat. Fans at the event commented that he resembled the leading character from a Korean Drama.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the STAYs' screams and compliments during the event by waving back at them and signing autographs for the fans. Videos of him doing so went viral on social media, with fans expressing that the idol cares deeply about his fandom and always provides them with the best fan service.

As Hyunjin posed for press photos and interacted with other celebrities at the event, fans in the background continually praised him, calling him handsome and a national treasure.

He impressed them not only with his stunning visuals and impeccable fashion statement but also with humble gestures, and being kind to his fans. He was also spotted with Korean actor Chan Young.

After watching Dog Days, the idol took to social media on his Instagram to share his experience, penning down an emotional review stating:

"Beautiful and precious pet dogs, people, and love stories. I silently cried at the pretty puppies, thinking a lot about our Kkomi and Kkami. I was immersed in watching the movie after a long time, held my breath, and cried and laughed a lot. Thank you Junsang for inviting me to this wonderful work."

Stray Kids are set to come back in 2024 with their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, new album release, a special album release, and much more content for the STAYs.

