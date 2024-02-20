Stray Kids' Felix and Hyunjin are going viral for an amusing turn of events that took place in Paris' iconic Musée d'Orsay, as seen in the latest episode of Stray Kids: SKZ-TALKER GO! Season 4, released on February 19.

The globally popular Musée d'Orsay is a hive, attracting art lovers and tourists in bulk every day. Its grand walls are home to some masterpieces by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most remarkable artists in history.

In the video, Felix recalled that he and Hyunjin, who is also an artist, went "shopping for Vincent van Gogh" at the museum due to the latter's interest in art. Felix had handed over his credit card to Hyunjin to make art purchases, as it was a rare opportunity, only to discover later that the Love Untold crooner had unintentionally misplaced the card.

What took fans by surprise more is how causally the duo reacted to the entire situation and even bantered about it in good spirits, with Hyunjin saying, "So I'll just lend him my card. Just spend a few million won, Felix." Meanwhile, Felix, who was seen laughing throughout the conversation, further expressed his relief that Hyunjin at least got to buy what he wished for.

Fans believe Stray Kids' Felix and Hyunjin are "just two shopaholics egging each other on" in new SKZ-TALKER GO! episode

SKZ-TALKER GO! which takes viewers behind the scenes, giving them exclusive peeks into the lives of the JYPE octet members in the form of a web series, saw its latest episode in the City of Lights. The new episode also provided glimpses of the group preparing for their recent performance at the fund-raising concert event Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024, among other moments.

The segment itself highlights time and again Hyunjin's love for art, as he is seen talking about carrying his art supplies with him to places, holding up to the camera his vast assortment of paintbrushes, and even starting to paint. Paris being a hub for art aficionados and artists alike, their travels took Stray Kids' Felix and Hyunjin to the Musée d'Orsay.

While the Deep End singer humorously recalled giving his card to Hyunjin, the latter just laughed while admitting to having lost it in only one minute. Meanwhile, later in the video, both the members engaged in a detailed conversation about a Van Gogh painting over a meal.

Their ability to laugh after having lost the credit card and go about their day cheerfully amused fans, to say the least, and served as a wonderful example of friendship.

Stray Kids 2024 highlights

Meanwhile, the Thunderous artists took the stage at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024 on January 26, held at the Accor Arena. There they performed their groundbreaking hits S-Class, TOPLINE, and God's Menu.

Stray Kids recently took home Group / Duo of the year at the People's Choice Awards 2024. Furthermore, on February 18, they also bagged Artist of the Year (Main Prize or Bonsang) and Best Performance (Grand Prize or Daesang) at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards.