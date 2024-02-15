"Professional yapper": Fans react hilariously as Stray Kids' Felix is revealed to have chatted about his Louis Vuitton show for 2 hours with staff

Stray Kids' Felix is an avid chatter, as revealed in the latest K-pop group's variety web show SKZ CODE episode. The group's YouTube web series, which releases episodes periodically under various sub-themes, saw episode 46 as the second part of the ongoing 2024 SKZ Conference theme.

Continuing from the previous episode, the new installment included stories the group's staff shared, either hilariously exposing or complimenting the members. The first revelation began with the words, "Cold dinner, 2 hours gone," which revealed none other than Stray Kids' Felix as the culprit, earning a shocked reaction from him. It went on as follows:

"Whenever Felix is in the building, he does a lap around the 1st floor and asks how SKZ staff is doing and chats a lot. He has quite the talent in chatting. Last time, we ordered dinner but we were listening to his Louis Vuitton fashion show story for 2 hours and remember not getting to eat. But it was fun!" (via YouTube/ Stray Kids)

Meanwhile, the story seemed to confirm to fans that the Deep end singer loves talking.

"He's so cute": Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix explains the story behind his 2-hour-straight chat with the group's staff

In SKZ CODE, Stray Kids members partake in fun games and have a good time. Episodes 45 and 46 marked the inception of Season 5, representing the series' first installment of the year 2024. These episodes, titled 2024 SKZ Conference, showcased the members recalling their chaotic memories in a fun Bad Situations Tournament. Following suit, they also began talking about the stories the group's staff recounted.

That is when Lee Yong-bok, aka Stray Kids' Felix, recalled the incident, where he spoke with staff for 2 hours straight. When asked whether he remembered the staff in question, he mentioned someone who had ordered the popular stir-fried Chinese dish, mala xiang guo. The 23-year-old rapper explained how, at that moment, he was "just having a fun chat" with the staff about his Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Once he was done talking for 2 full hours, he realized the staff was still waiting there, and upon asking them about the same, they said they had ordered mala xiang guo and were about to eat it. That was when Stray Kids' Felix realized the staff was waiting patiently for two hours, listening to him talk his heart out as the food turned cold.

Felix, unaware of the situation, expressed remorse for unintentionally delaying their meal and added:

"Let me know next time. I'll... stop talking and leave." (via YouTube/ Stray Kids)

The MEGAVERSE group's members were split between gasping and poking fun at Felix and seemed amused by his odd talent to talk for hours on end. Fans, aka STAYs, are also finding this story funny.

Stray Kids' Felix's recent cover feature in Harper's BAZAAR Japan has garnered attention. Furthermore, Her World Magazine included the artist as the only 4th-gen male idol on its 11 Best Dressed K-Pop Idols of All Time list.

He even grabbed the #1 rank in a recent Forbes Korea x IdolChamp poll, which dubbed him the 'Idol we look forward to the most in the year of the Dragon' for the magazine.

