“The year of Felix”: Stray Kids' Felix dazzles fans in latest Forbes Korea issue as the 'Idol we look forward to the most in the year of the Dragon'

Stray Kids' Felix's latest feature on Forbes Korea's February 2024 edition shows the artist sporting greenish-blue hair and a white outfit as he gazes boldly at the camera.

2024 is the Year of the Blue Dragon. Going by that, the year has in store extraordinary successes awaiting those who were also born under the Year of the Dragon, that is, people born in 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024. Felix, born in 2000, aligns perfectly with the category.

For the new Forbes Korea issue, fan votes were held for approximately a fortnight on IdolChamp - from December 27, 2023, to January 10, 2024 - to determine which idol born in the Dragon's Year will attain great renown in 2024.

As 15 names were nominated for the same, Stray Kids' Felix became the most-voted-for K-pop idol, landing at #1 with 9554 votes, recording a vote rate of 50.54% and getting picked as the 'Idol we look forward to the most in the year of the Dragon.'

Fans once more showcased their affection toward the artist through the rigorous voting procedure and are now celebrating the win on SNS.

Fans ecstatic for Stray Kids' Felix's Forbes Korea x IdolChamp poll victory

The sole mythical creature among the other zodiac animals, the Dragon portrays power, wisdom, abundance, and prosperity. Per the Dictionary of Korean Folk Symbols, those born under the Year of the Dragon tend to be dynamic, adaptable, and generous. They not only aim high but feel for and are compassionate towards others.

Stray Kids' Felix who sits atop the Forbes Korea x IdolChamp winners list, is followed by RIIZE's Shotaro in the second place with 4,323 votes and a vote rate of 22.87%. The poll began with the two of them as the leading competitors, and naturally, the duo clinched the top two positions.

After Shotaro, the list boasts names like NINE.i's Seowon, 2PM's Taecyeon, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae-won, and Treasure's Jihoon, among others.

The JYPE group's rapper ticks all the boxes under the Year of the Dragon virtues, and his Forbes Korea poll win earned him a feature in the magazine's February issue (print), prompting fans to congratulate him for the same on X.

In other news, the Deep end singer appeared in the pictorials of Vogue Korea's February 2024 issue, in collaboration with BVLGARI PARFUMS. On top of that, Stray Kids' Felix is not only set to become the first 4th generation K-pop idol to feature on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Japan's Standard version but will also grace its Special Edition.

Moreover, along with the rest of his group, he recently performed at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes. Furthermore, Stray Kids is set to headline BST Hyde Park on July 14, becoming the first K-pop boy group to do so.