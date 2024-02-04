"Felix having a midlife crisis”: Fans react hilariously as the Stray Kids’ member's devastation at blue not being his ideal color goes viral

RACHA LOG's episode 9 shows Stray Kids' Felix, Hyunjin, and I.N take individual color analysis tests. As tests like these are capable of fully determining which colors look the best on an individual to highlight their personal features and skin tones, people are opting to get sorted based on their innate tones.

The video featured the trio goofing about and enjoying candied fruits in the studio while a professional color analyst deftly figured out the tones they sported the best. That is when member Felix, who is known to love the color blue, having donned it multiple times while also having dyed his hair the shade before, was shocked to learn blue is not his ideal color.

The Stray Kids member's devastation was evident through his expressions, while Hyunjin and I.N in the background also agreed that Felix loves blue. The analyst went on to explain how cool tones were not the Deep end singer's best shades, while the idol laughed in between gasps.

"He's beautiful in blue": Fans claim as Stray Kids' Felix goes viral following the latest RACHA LOG episode

The Stray Kids members are not the first K-pop idols to hop aboard the color analysis trend, with stars like BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SHINee's Key, and WayV having already taken the test earlier.

Nevertheless, the RACHA LOG color analysis episode is going viral worldwide owing to its many funny bits. Throughout the episode, the three members of the S-Class group wore a palette of expressions at the revelation of the colors that suit them the most.

While member Hyunjin is going viral for his unserious expressions during his color assessment, Felix's loud gasps and pained expressions at finding out blue is not his best color are also amusing fans. He has picked blue countless times to date, even recently receiving much love from fans for his blue-green hair in Forbes' February 2024 issue.

In the video, even when Stray Kids' Felix learned that lighter tones suit him best, he silently claimed his love for darker tones. The stylist held up a navy blue shade in front of the idol, pointed out the contrast in his cheekbones, and stated that his mouth looked purple.

She further said that blue makes him look tired. After a series of colors were placed against him, Felix was finally revealed to have a light spring tone.

While some fans are worried he would stop wearing blue as much, multiple others claim, "Blue is literally his color." Meanwhile, clips and posts of the 23-year-old idol from the latest RACHA LOG entry continue to go viral not only at home but overseas, garnering a bulk of views and likes.

Stray Kids' Felix recently graced the cover of Vogue Korea for its February 2024 edition, modeling for BVLGARI PAFRUMS. He promoted the brand's fragrance Pour Homme Eau De Parfum, selling out the same on the brand's US website on February 2, soon after the advertisement rolled out, rendering it #1 on the website's bestseller list.

At the same time, the JYPE rapper was also crowned the most-voted-for K-pop idol, landing at the #1 position for Forbes Korea x IdolChamp's collab poll. He, therefore, became the 'Idol we look forward to the most in the year of the Dragon' for the magazine.