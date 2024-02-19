"They ate this": Fans react to KISS OF LIFE performing BTS' Jungkook's "Standing Next to You" at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

On February 18, K-pop rookie group KISS OF LIFE lit up the stage at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards (HMAs) with their cover of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You. Joining the list of rookies covering this smashing hit, the idols - Julie Han, Natty, Belle, and Haneul - took the stage on the second night of the award show, held over two days at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

The Hanteo Music Awards (formerly the Hanteo Awards) is a yearly celebration where musical artists - industry seniors and newcomers alike - are honored with prestigious awards. Further, the gathering itself features iconic performances that keep fan anticipation high throughout the year.

In the true spirit of the occasion, KISS OF LIFE, performing on the function's ending night, delivered memorable stages of their own songs, Nobody Knows and Shhh. While the S2 Entertainment quartet is gaining much attention for all their stages at the event, their cover of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You from his solo debut album GOLDEN, is currently the talk of the town.

Decked in confidence and all-black outfits for the same, the group received praise from fans on social media. In fact, one netizen pointed out how "they ate this."

"They did so good": Fans delighted with KISS OF LIFE's cover of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You at the 2023 HMAs

The 31st Hanteo Music Awards saw names like ATEEZ, NCT 127, aespa, tripleS, ZEROBASEONE, Kep1er, and more in attendance. These groups not only lifted prestigious trophies at the event, but some also delivered unforgettable sets. This year's celebrations saw TVXQ's Max Changmin as the host of the event.

The 5th generation representative girl group, KISS OF LIFE, took home the Global Rising Artist award at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards. The idols are also going viral owing to several iconic moments from the show, be it their red-carpet looks or their Nobody Knows and Shhh performances.

At the same time, the group's HMA performance setlist has also sent fans into a frenzy for covering a rendition of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You. Thus, fan reactions to the Bad News singers' cover of the song at the 2023 HMAs have now flooded social media platforms.

KISS OF LIFE is not the first to cover Standing Next to You, as ever since the song's release, a few versions of it have already been released by other artists. Some recent covers include BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun's rendition on M Countdown and Dreamcatcher's SuA's cover, which dropped earlier this month. The Yes or No singer himself is currently serving in the South Korean military.

In other news, this year, the prestigious Grand Prize or Daesang was bagged by acts - NCT DREAM, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids. Meanwhile, the equally-coveted Bonsang (Major Prize) was given to NCT DREAM, IVE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, BTS' Jungkook, aespa, ATEEZ, NewJeans, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, Jimin (BTS), V (BTS), ZEROBASEONE, and LE SSERAFIM.