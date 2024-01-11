"I hope jungkook sees it": Fans praise BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun for covering the BTS member's Standing Next to You on M Countdown

On January 11, 2024, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun performed BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You on M Countdown. The rolled-out video showcases the super rookie idol, capturing the essence of the BTS vocalist through seasoned performance, reminding fans of Jungkook.

For those unversed, both BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun and BTS' Jungkook's labels are under HYBE, and Jaehyun has always thought of the latter as his idol. Fans have even dubbed him "Jungkook's son" for his stark resemblance to the BTS idol in features and vocals.

By performing Jungkook's Standing Next to You with full energy, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun showcased his on-stage performing abilities as a rookie. Meanwhile, fans are lavishing praise for his performance on the song.

The idol was also announced as an official MC for M Countdown on January 5, alongside RIIZE's Sohee and ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin. Fans who were already ecstatic to see him as a host on the music program are spellbound after his performance for his individual Mnet M Countdown MC Special Stage. He further shared the stage with Sohee.

"Man is a legit all rounder idol": Fans shocked seeing BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun performance of Jungkook's Standing Next to You

BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun proved his stage performance flair several times already, like when he lent his rapping skills to legendary Japanese musician and composer Yoshiki's Endless Rain at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

He had written his own rap and performed with K-pop talents like TXT and RIIZE. He even won hearts, taking the stage at the 38th Golden Disc Awards with fellow group mate Taesan.

Jaehyun had previously showcased his admiration for Jungkook when he shared his emotions upon meeting the Yes or No singer. According to Jungkook, BOYNEXTDOOR members delivered their debut album, WHO!, to him.

Jaehyun was also seen posting a clip on Weverse where he was clasping his hands in victory while the caption read, "I'm a successful fan." In fact, he even posted a song cover of Jungkook's Seven afterward, making fans awe at their similar voices.

Of course, fans of both idol groups have also realized the facial similarities between the two idols. Given the endearing history of the duo, coupled with the talents of the BOYNEXTDOOR idol, the dynamic Standing Next to You performance is winning hearts left and right in both fandoms.

BOYNEXTDOOR debuted under rapper-producer ZICO's KOZ Entertainment on May 30, 2023, with their debut album WHO! Recently, the group became the 5th generation group with the most songs, boasting over 10M streams on Spotify (4 songs).

Additionally, at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, the Serenade artists were awarded the Next Generation award, adding to the list of feats to their name.