"THEY'RE SO CUTE": Fans swoon at the chemistry between M Countdown's special MCs, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, RIIZE's Sohee, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun

On Thursday, September 14, for the latest broadcast of M Countdown, the special MCs were chosen as ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, RIIZE's Sohee, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun. After briefly meeting and getting to know each other, the three members of the recently debuted groups moved on to collectively host the latest M Countdown broadcast.

Despite being rookies, the three carried their considerable new roles effortlessly. Not only did they entertainly host the broadcast, but they also swooned fans with their great chemistry and several cute interactions. Following M Countdown's broadcast, fans have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms while reacting to the surface of the unexpected trio.

Expand Tweet

Fans adore the amazing chemistry between M Countdown's special MCs: ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, RIIZE's Sohee, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun

ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin was named the new MC of M Countdown on September 1, 2023, alongside (G)I-DLE's Miyeon to host the show's weekly broadcasts. RIIZE's Sohee and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun appeared on the latest broadcast as special hosts to accompany Sung Hanbin.

Before kickstarting the broadcast, the three had a brief meeting to break the ice and get to know each other better.

Before the official broadcast, M Countdown's official YouTube Channel released a video of the trio where they started by asking a few questions about each other. ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin was the eldest there, while the other two, RIIZE's Sohee and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun, were the same age. The eldest member eased the atmosphere by suggesting that they all speak informally with each other.

After a quick introduction, they continued to play three games, bringing them closer. After a few rounds of skinship-based games, the three K-pop idols got to know more about each other and got physically comfortable with one another. With the short video already showcasing their developing chemistry, fans were naturally looking forward to seeing them host the broadcast together.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Akin to fans' expectations, the trio did exceptionally well despite their lack of experience, especially the two younger members. However, it was not only their impressive MC skills that caught the fans' eyes but also the overflowing chemistry among them.

The trio thoroughly enjoyed their experience together, and fans couldn't help but swoon over the several cute interactions that surfaced on the internet. Some of these moments include the three trying to switch to informal speech to each other, vibing to BTS' V's Slow Dancing, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin adorable staring at each other, etc.

The trio continue to share their experience with fans

After the broadcast, Hanbin took to his Bubble account to talk about his experience with Sohee and Jaehyun.

"I had fun with Jaehyun and Sohee. How is MC SHINEZ :) Sohee is even more cooler when he was on stage."

ZEROBASEONE Sung Hanbin's Bubble post (Image via X/@riizefolder)

Sohee also talked about Jaehyun and Sung Hanbin through RIIZE's recent tweet.

Expand Tweet

"I was very nervous after hearing the news a few days ago, but today M Countdown MC Hanbin Sunbaenim, and Jaehyun Sunbaenim who were special MCs along with me, led and guided me so well that I finished it without any problems."

As fans continue to adore and swoon over the unexpected trio that landed through M Countdown, they also hope to see more content between the three and between other members of ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and BOYNEXTDOOR.