"He's such an angel": Fans shower ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin with praise following his kind reply to a hate comment

Sung Hanbin of ZEROBASEONE took to Mnet+'s online fan community on Saturday, September 9, to respond to his fans' comments about him and his fellow group members. While the idol liked and replied to all the supportive messages, fans were shocked to realize that he had not only come across the several hate comments that were uploaded on the platform but also interacted with them.

While K-pop singers are normally known to ignore or scroll past hate comments, Sung Hanbin's response to an extremely rude and disrespectful comment with much kindness and positive energy left fans teary-eyed. Though there's no doubt that the idol has proven to be one of the sweetest and kindest people in the industry, the recent incident has turned fans' love and respect for him up a notch.

Fans trend 'WE LOVE SUNG HANBIN' following the ZEROBASEONE leader's positive reply to a hate comment

Those who watched Mnet's recent reality survival show, Boys Planet, would be aware of Sung Hanbin even before his debut in the show's resulting boy group, ZEROBASEONE. The talented dancer and vocalist, who not only bagged the second rank during the final lineup but also consistently held the first rank throughout the show, naturally gained much popularity and love over the past few months.

His fans' unwavering affection and support for him aren't solely attributable to his talents, however. The leader of ZEROBASEONE is known for his extremely caring and sweet nature. He is someone who takes care of his fellow members, who shares endless love with his fans, and someone whose fans have never seen him lose his temper. His already massive fan base grew even larger when the idol was appointed as the MC of MCountdown, another role he comfortably holds.

Recently, during an interactive session with fans who saw Sung Hanbin reply to their lovely comments, a rude comment in English left by an anonymous account angered them. However, what surprised the fans was the grace with which Sung Hanbin handled the situation.

The comment which was later deleted, read,

"Your life is so pathetic HAHAHAHA please die, you're a disgrace on the planet we live in rn, go kys."

While the comment was utterly disrespectful and inappropriate, Sung Hanbin replied positively. Apart from replying, he also liked the comment.

"I think this is also interest and I will hug you with love," wrote Hanbin. (Translation by Mnet+)

Fans were undoubtedly moved by his mature and kind reaction to such harsh hatred. However, given that the idol shouldn't have to deal with hate comments like such, fans started to trend "WeLoveSungHanbin" in order to celebrate the idol for his kind soul and unmatched talents.

As fans continue to shower him with love and praise, they also express their displeasure towards unnecessary and hurtful hate comments directed at K-pop idols.