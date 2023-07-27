“I felt old”: BTS’ Jung Kook talks about meeting BOYNEXTDOOR for the first time and their impression on him

BTS’ Jung Kook recently greeted fans via another late-night Weverse live stream and, among many things, shared his first impression of the rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR. At midnight of July 27, 2023, the Seven singer switched on Weverse to spend time with fans. He talked about several junior groups in HYBE, such as LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and the most recent group, BOYNEXTDOOR, from ZICO’s KOZ Entertainment.

The Seven singer shared an anecdote of meeting the One and Only singers, who officially debuted on May 30, 2023. He mentioned that the meeting happened during his Seven practice when the six-member group dropped by to say a quick hello to him. He added that the singers “looked so young,” and he felt old in comparison.

jungkook: "when i practicing seven, boynextdoor came to greet. it was fascinating, they looked really young and i felt old. i also received their album and when they left, they were screaming. that was so cute"



jungkook mentioned boynextdoor on live!

Fans react to BTS’ Jung Kook sharing his adorable encounter with rookies BOYNEXTDOOR

BTS’ Jung Kook sharing anecdotes and grooving to other artists’ songs during his late-night Weverse live streams is not new. In his latest broadcast on July 27 at midnight KST, the youngest BTS member talked about his first encounter with the rookies BOYNEXTDOOR when they dropped by to meet him.

Jung Kook mentioned that it was “fascinating” to meet the boys. He shared that the rookie singers gave him their album, Who!. Giving each other albums and CDs is a tradition in the K-pop industry to express their support and respect for each other.

The Seven singer added that he could hear the BOYNEXTDOOR members screaming after they left his practice studio and found them cute. Moreover, at one point during the live stream, Jung Kook even sang a bit of BOYNEXTDOOR’s One and Only.

jungkook sang "one and only - BOYNEXTDOOR" on weverse Live!



it was so cute when jungkook snb mentioned and sang boynextdoor songs

jungkook sang "one and only - BOYNEXTDOOR" on weverse Live!

Fans gushed over the possible interaction between Jung Kook and Jaehyun. The latter is known to be one of the biggest fans of the Seven singer and has expressed his love for him several times. Check out what fans had to say about this below:

Meanwhile, in the same live stream, the Seven singer shared that he had listened to a few songs from fellow member V’s much-anticipated solo album. As per multiple reports and speculations, V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is also set to make his official solo debut in the second half of this year. BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to reveal any details regarding the same.

In other news, the youngest BTS member made history in the Korean music industry by becoming the only other Korean artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. His official solo debut with Seven featuring Latto went viral and already broke several records.

However, the fun for BTS ARMYs does not stop at just the digital single. In a recent interview with Variety, Jung Kook revealed that he was working on a solo album, which is slated to be released sometime before 2024. He also said that he couldn’t reveal much details about it.