“Look forward to it!”: BTS’ Jung Kook shares he will release a solo album by the end of 2023

BTS’ Jung Kook became the talk of the town on July 14, 2023, as he made his official solo debut with the single Seven (feat. Latto). The pop track blends well with the perfect summer song and is all that the ARMY fandom can gush about today. However, while his solo single continues to make waves, the party for the fans doesn’t end at Seven.

In an interview with Variety, BTS’ Jung Kook shared that he was “working hard” to release a solo album before the end of this year. This revelation is bound to be celebrated by the ARMY fandom, especially because although Seven provided a fresh feeling, they still did not have a physical album to hold in hand.

Without revealing much, the Seven singer told Variety:

“I’m working hard to release a solo album this year. It’s early to mention anything specific, but look forward to it!”

BTS’ Jung Kook reveals a solo debut album is in the works, talks about growing individually, and more

On July 14, BTS’ youngest member, the Golden Maknae, Jung Kook, made his much-awaited official solo debut with the track Seven (feat. Latto). The song featured American rapper Latto with a powerful verse, whereas the music video included actor Han So-hee, a fan favorite for her visuals and impressive talent.

Needless to say, the music video sent the internet into a meltdown as fans excitedly reacted to the BTS member and Han So-hee’s chemistry.

Fans have more exciting content to wait for after Seven’s debut - which is Jung Kook’s very own album. Speaking about the single Seven and officially making a solo debut after five of his members, the 25-year-old shared that he is aiming to release a solo album by the end of the year in an interview with Variety. He added that he couldn’t reveal much about it but asked the readers to look forward to it.

The youngest BTS member also opened up about the septet taking a rest and growing individually. He shared that each member was doing whatever they loved in their break and was sure that the group would return "even greater" than before once they reunite.

“It’s good that we all have time to grow individually, including our solo projects. Whether we are getting rest, learning what we wanted to learn, or focusing on our own music, I think it’s important that we all take some time off like this for us. And after this period, I think we’ll be even greater BTS.”

The interviewer also asked Jung Kook if he had any goals set in mind for Seven. In response, the singer made a pun and shared that he did not have a massive goal in mind for the song.

“I’d love it to be a “big hit” (laughter). I honestly didn’t have a huge goal in mind, but since you said that, I’d be ecstatic if it becomes a “hit.”

Meanwhile, the official music video of Seven (feat. Latto) received a whopping 18 million views in just eight hours of its release.