“2023 Taehyung be the one for history books”: BTS fans celebrate as V reportedly plans to release debut solo album this year

BTS’ Taehyung, known by his stage name V, will reportedly make his solo debut in 2023. According to a report by the Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, the Singularity singer has been working on his solo album since last year and intends to release it in the third quarter of 2023, between July and September.

In response to the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC issued a statement:

“The [release] schedules of our agency’s artists, including V, will be revealed once they are confirmed.”

ARMYs have taken BIG HIT MUSIC’s curt reply as an affirmative response to the news of V’s debut solo album. Fans believe that BTS’ Taehyung’s debut solo album is perhaps in its final stages and being readied for a grand launch soon. One fan tweeted:

DrTRao @drtraoV



THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS, V

KTH1 IS COMING



pic.twitter.com/ZLaRpMcZEM 2023 Taehyung be the one for history booksTHE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS, VKTH1 IS COMING

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans trend “KTH1 is coming” as BIG HIT almost confirms the news of his debut solo album

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans know he has been working rigorously towards his debut solo album for a long time and are happy to learn it may finally see the light of day. In the process, the Singularity singer has written songs, recorded demos, and deleted a major chunk of his solo work as he was unsatisfied with it.

For those unversed, BIG HIT MUSIC’s curt responses to news reports usually mean that good news is on the cards.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact



KTH1 IS COMING According to multiple officials,The final weapon of BTS’ V is accelerating his work with the goal of releasing a solo album in the third quarter of this year. It is known that V has been steadily working on an album since last year. Expected to be released on SeptKTH1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/EWHWp09hGt " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/EWHWp09hGt

Based on the recent updates he shared at the Siminvest fan meeting in Korea, fans are optimistic that the new album will have a unique jazz tune and winter and Christmas feelings, as Taehyung resonates with these emotions strongly. His songs Winter Bear and Christmas Tree are an ode to that.

Fans believe it is befitting that Taehyung releases his album last, as he was the last member to be introduced at the time of BTS’ debut. Additionally, he was referred to as the septet’s “secret weapon.”

Hence, ARMYs believe that the Inner Child singer making his solo debut last will be the ultimate gift for ARMYs. Fans have taken to social media to trend “KTH1 is coming,” which is the tentative title of his debut solo album and derived from his name Kim Taehyung 1.

Aɳƙιƚα💚💜𐤀 ᶜᵃʳᵗⁱᵉʳ ˣ ˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ @i_am_AnkitaD ‍



Can't wait for it



THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS

KTH1 IS COMING

pic.twitter.com/PVwZCzPl52 “The Lord of the new throne” is comingCan't wait for itTHE FINAL WEAPON OF BTSKTH1 IS COMING

Nataliya ◡̈ ᴵ♡ᵁ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ˢᵒ ᵉᵃˢʸ @TataLovesArt2



KTH1 IS COMING

THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS, V "Someday I will become a person who can show you many different things as someone named Kim Taehyung, just like a wrapped up gift set. Just get ready to take the ribbon off. The feelings inside were all prepared for you.”KTH1 IS COMINGTHE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS, V pic.twitter.com/vzjScWTwBb

KTH Nepal @KTH_Nepal

KTH1 IS COMING !!!!!



pic.twitter.com/gbDJNNpB9o THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTSKTH1 IS COMING !!!!!

Taehyung Website @TaehyungWebsite



KTH1 IS COMING

Savor this moment to remember it. THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS trends as BigHit responds to media requests of update on new music from the final member of BTS to release new music this past year. Kim Taehyung (known as V) is slated to release new music soon!KTH1 IS COMINGSavor this moment to remember it. pic.twitter.com/AMIJ0PIi8z

ⱽ @HappyTae95



KTH1 IS COMING



pic.twitter.com/MYMYw29jzZ The final weapon of BTS does have a nice ring to itKTH1 IS COMING

V Charts @BTSVChartData



KTH1 IS COMING! Two articles related to V's solo release are now trending at #5 & #10 on Naver's Top Most Viewed News!KTH1 IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/jgjxwEfecz

Previously, Hanwha Investment & Securities, a prominent financial company based in South Korea, reported that BTS’ two youngest members, V and Jungkook, would release their solo albums in the third and fourth quarter of the year, respectively.

Based on recent developments, this does seem probable. Technically, Jungkook has already made his solo debut with his recent single SEVEN with Han So-hee and American rapper Latto.

On the Elvis Duran Show, he has also teased the possibility of a full album by the end of the year. However, the Sweet Night singer’s last release was Le Jazz de V, a personal rendition of his favorite jazz songs. His next release will be his official solo debut.

BTS’ Taehyung has been chosen as the official brand ambassador for Cartier

On July 19, V was chosen as the newest face of luxury jewelry brand Cartier. With this, he joined a star-studded list of A-list celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chinese actress Gong Li, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as Cartier’s global ambassador.

Fans are excited to see him make more appearances and attend Cartier-related events. Notably, it marks his second solo luxury brand after the French fashion brand CELINE. Fans are awaiting more updates regarding his debut solo album.