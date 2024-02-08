"Congratulations Taehyungie": Fans send warm wishes to BTS' V as he finishes the second half of his military training, set to serve in SDT

On February 7, 2024, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung successfully wrapped up the second half of his training at the Army Administrative School. The idol commenced his three-week-long intense training for the Special Duty Team (SDT) deployment, on January 18. He trained at the anti-terrorism training center where he underwent automatic target live ammunition training, rappelling, military police service, close-quarters battle, and more.

Having gone through the program, which is reputed for stretching training hours well into the night, V is ready to embark on his duties at his final posting at the SDT camp starting February 8.

Previously, he had completed his basic military training at the Nonsan Training Center on January 16 along with BTS leader RM. The duo were honored as two of the six Elite Soldiers of the graduating batch, having performed commendably.

As of January 31, news of BTS' V being assigned to the Special Mission Task Force often referred to as the SDT for ROK II Corps (aka 2nd Army Corps) arrived. The unit itself is located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

As he heads off for the same, fans congratulated their idol:

"My angel": Fans shower BTS' V with love

Having learned from ex-trainees about the rough course delivered at the SDT training school, ARMYs (BTS fans) were in awe of Kim Taehyung for having opted for the unit. Now that he is done with the second half of his training, they are brimming with pride:

Taking a peek into the 2nd Corps 'Ssangyong Unit' where BTS' V is slated to serve

The 2nd Corps 'Ssangyong Unit' - nicknamed "Double Dragons" (쌍용) - oversees the most notorious military demarcation line border area in the entire army. It is not only renowned for its challenging terrain but also for having many soldiers bear the brunt of its hardcore training regimen. Furthermore, II Corps inculcates Offensive Force + GOC (Ground Operations Command) in its repertoire.

Ground Operations Command aims to protect the Military Demarcation Line while simultaneously warding off the full spectrum of threats. At the same time, Offensive Force concerns an aggressive military operation targeted against the enemy.

Their task is to engage the enemy in a battle or to get them to withdraw from/avoid a battle. The Corps also guards the Mid-East Front, which works as one of the roads to Seoul.

BTS' V's is situated in a valley between twin peaks aka Twin Dragons and reaching the unit itself is taxing, owing to the difficult mountainous terrain. Therefore, the unit is also of a small size.

Furthermore, the Rainy Days singer's unit looks towards the fences against the North having numerous stairways along the fences for complete armed guard duty. Cumbersome arms and gears in addition to the stairways make the duty so hard that people tend to avoid being stationed there.

BTS' V also recently appeared in IU's Love wins all MV where he showcased impeccable acting skills. Also, his solo album Layover amassed a whopping 1.115 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest record among Korean-language albums and the second fastest among K-pop solo albums.

