"I just ate chapssaltteok in my imagination": BTS' V gives an insight on the camcorder food transformation scenes in Love wins all MV Shoot Sketch

BTS' V explained the wonders of the magical camcorder in BANGTANTV's Love wins all MV Shoot Sketch, which dropped on January 29. The music video shows the fugitive lead couple, IU and V, stumbling upon a camcorder in an abandoned building that has transforming powers.

As seen in the MV, holding it up in front of the eye can turn clothes from tatterdemalion to tasteful, bring happiness for mere minutes, and transform uneatable food into delicious treats. In the otherwise sad MV, the camcorder was their only bliss.

Meanwhile, in the latest Shoot Sketch, V can be seen seated with IU at the cobwebbed table, presenting moldy, inedible food. But through the camcorder's enchanting transforming abilities, BTS' V visualizes sinking his teeth into a cloud-soft chapssaltteok (sticky rice cake/Korean red bean mochi).

Eplaining the scene in the Shoot Sketch, he said,

"I just ate chapssaltteok in my imagination, we were running away from the box and came to the restaurant. There's food on the tables but as you can see, they're impossible to eat. But once I film them with the camcorder they look like normal foods so I eat them inside the camcorder screen like this" (via YouTube/BANGTANTV)

Amidst a slew of other snippets from the video, this bit with BTS' V is getting much love from fans as they share and talk about it on social media.

Concrete Utopia director Um Tae-hwa helmed the direction of the Love wins all music video, and soon after its release, he went into a detailed discussion with OSEN, revealing the symbolism hidden in the MV. He talked about Nemo, the box following the duo throughout the video, as representing the discrimination that is prevalent in our everyday lives.

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the much-speculated-about camcorder that the two found while running away from Nemo. He shed light on its importance as it appeared on pre-release promotional content, further sharing how the characters go through real-time experiences in the video, but when peeping through the camcorder, they see the world as it was before it succumbed to ruin.

He further revealed,

"The lens of the camcorder means the filter of love. It can also be seen as an important device that allows us to look at the beautiful things in the world beyond the internal or external appearance of the characters."

He added,

"In the world depicted in the camcorder, they look lively and neat rather than messy like in reality, eat beautifully prepared delicious food, and confidently move through many spaces in shiny dresses and tuxedos, enjoying the happiness they have only imagined."

Furthermore, in the MV itself, during the eating sequence, a deaf and mute IU can be seen enjoying a macaron as the wherever u r singer regards her through the camcorder. When she seems to actually get a taste of the food, she signs to V, "I think I really ate it, you try it too". As the soloist in turn holds the camcorder to her eye, the BTS member takes his bite of the chapssaltteok and breaks into a delighted smile.

Fans were deeply touched by the explanation, and seeing BTS' V embody the same in the Sketch Shoot and the MV also got them talking about it on their socials.

Ever since the video's release, fans of both IU and V have not stopped talking about it. As more behind-the-scenes content continues to come out, their discussions are further fueled.

Meanwhile, BTS' V's remarkable acting skills and believable depictions have been praised ever since his unforgettable role in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang. The Love wins all MV further cements his talent in the department, delighting fans to no end.

