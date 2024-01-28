"Taejoon & Jihye forever ": Fans react to Taehyung's Instagram post captioned with netizen's fictional names given to him and IU for 'Love Wins All'

On January 28, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, collaborated with the female singer IU on the social media platform Instagram, tagging her in his latest post where he shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the music video Love wins all.

In his caption, he wrote, 'Be Happy, Taejoon, and Jihye,' the popular names given by netizens to their characters in the aforementioned music video.

Upon learning about Kim Taehyung's Instagram post caption, fans took to social media, expressing that BTS' V must be aware of all the praises, compliments, and even the fictional names given to his and IU's characters in the Love Wins All music video, and they rejoiced. One user tweeted:

"The love of Taejoon and Jihye will be beyond the world": Fans swoon over Kim Taehyung's latest post with IU

As the Love wins all music video was unveiled, Kim Taehyung and IU enchanted fans with their onscreen chemistry, showcasing playful moments like mini-dates, a wedding photo shoot, and a couple embracing and eventually meeting their unfortunate demise.

These moments went viral on social media, and fans complimented the duo for their phenomenal acting while also lavishing praise on IU's soulful vocals.

As the video gained traction on social media, Netizens started referring to the duo's characters in the music video as Taejoon and Jihye, names they randomly selected and shared on the Naver platform, stating:

"It's Jihye and Taejoon in the music video (I don't know their names, so I made them up). Just looking at it makes me feel nostalgic; do you know what I mean?"

In an Instagram post shared by Kim Taehyung, he captioned, 'Taejoon, Jihye, be happy' tagging IU's official Instagram handle and sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos where they were playful and giggling, sending fans into a frenzy.

Upon reading BTS' V's Instagram post, fans became aware of how he is keeping track of all the praise, compliments, and even the fictional names given to his characters in the Love wins all music video. Fans expressed elation about V being aware of the love and admiration he is receiving worldwide and took to social media to share their sentiments.

They also mentioned that the fictional characters' names, including Taejoon and Jihye, suit Kim Taehyung and IU well. Despite the characters' tragic ending in the music video, fans were saddened as they wished for the characters' happiness.

Fans reacted strongly to V's Instagram post, captioned with Netizens' fictional names given to him, and IU for Love wins all.

BTS' V is currently undergoing his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School, having selected the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

