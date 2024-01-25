On January 24, 2024, Global Choice declared BTS' Kim Taehyung the winner of the Global Fashion Icon of the Year 2023, as he secured the No. 1 position among the other hundred prominent personalities on their official YouTube channel.

With this, the Love Me Again singer continues to solidify his status as one of the most fashionable artists in the industry, inspiring people.

Upon learning that Kim Taehyung was crowned as the Global Fashion Icon of the Year 2023, fans took to social media to celebrate. One enthusiastic user declared that BTS' V is the epitome of perfection.

Fans celebrate Kim Taehyung 's latest milestone

Kim Taehyung is among the most fashionable K-pop idols and prominent personalities in the industry. Upon being announced as the Global Fashion Icon of 2023, Global Choice wrote the following about him on Instagram:

"In March 2023, V breaks the ceiling as he was announced as the brand ambassador for CELINE. He graced the Elle Korea April 2023 issue and fans were left in awe of his photos. V was sporting casual Celine wear which featured him in a jacket, jeans, T-shirt, and a hooded sweatshirt. In May, his appearance on the CELINE Cannes 2023 Dinner made him the event's most searched personality. His Celine outfit was stunning, an all-black luxury ensemble paired with boots."

As soon as fans learned about Kim Taehyung being declared the Global Fashion Icon of the Year 2023, they took to social media, lavishing praise on the Love Me Again singer and stating that the idol is deserving of such a title as he slays every fashionable look.

In recent news, the Rainy Days singer was featured in the music video of IU's pre-release single, Love Wins All, where fans couldn't stop complimenting his onscreen chemistry with the My Mister actress. They stated that the Love Me Again singer is a multi-talented individual and hoped to see him acting again in future projects.

BTS' V recently joined the Army General Administrative School where he will undergo three weeks of additional training since he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

