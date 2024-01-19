On January 19, 2024, IU's EDAM Entertainment announced a change in the name of IU's upcoming single featuring Taehyung from Love Wins to Love Wins All following criticism from s*xual minorities.

When IU initially announced her pre-release single Love Wins, it stirred controversy within the LGBTQIA+ community. Members expressed their concerns that the actress misused "Love Wins," a slogan for the community during pride parades, diluting its essence.

Now that IU has altered the title of her upcoming track to Love Wins All featuring Kim Taehyung, fans have taken to social media to express their opinions. One user tweeted:

"The intention of the song be delivered without scars on anyone": Fans elated about IU's decision to change the name of her upcoming single featuring Taehyung

The allegations surrounding Love Wins began when some netizens allegedly accused the actress of using a term that gained popularity in 2015 when same-s*x marriages were legalized. Subsequently, fans started using hashtags like #LoveWins to celebrate the occasion. In South Korea, Love Wins has been embraced by the LGBTQIA+ community and is considered a matter of pride.

The term originated in response to the US Supreme Court's official legalization of same-gender marriage on June 26, 2025. It has been widely used within the LGBTQIA+ community to demonstrate support during international pride parades.

While some opposed the use of the term for IU's upcoming single, citing a poster featuring individuals of opposite genders in a romantic setting, others argued that the poster doesn't convey any negative meaning to the LGBTQIA+ community. They suggested reserving judgment until the release of the music video.

However, as EDAM Entertainment announced the change of IU's upcoming track from Love Wins to Love Wins All featuring Kim Taehyung, the agency cited reasons for the title change and stated,

"We decided to change the title to respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways, and we accept the opinions of those who express concerns that precious messages might be blurred due to the title."

They further stated,

"If there is one single thing that is exactly opposite to the message would be the word 'hatred,' which was mentioned in detail in the track intro which was released on January 18th. We deeply hope that the original message of the song is delivered without leaving any scars on anyone, as every love wins all in the world with no hatred."

When fans heard about the change in the title of IU's upcoming single, Love Wins All, featuring Kim Taehyung, they expressed joy, stating that IU respects everyone's opinion and is an artist who will never ignore fans' concerns. While some deemed the change unnecessary, others mentioned that they still look forward to enjoying the upcoming music video regardless of the name.

Fans reacted as IU changed the title and poster of her upcoming single featuring Taehyung to Love Wins All following allegations.

Meanwhile, the IU has also released the synopsis for her upcoming single.

"Two people desperately running away. Tired face, shabby clothes. They survived by relying on each other. They entered a building to hide, there are clothes of people piled up. What happened here? What happened to people?”

IU's upcoming single featuring Kim Taehyung, Love Wins All, is slated for release on January 24, 2024.