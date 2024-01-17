"Objectively insane song title": IU's upcoming single 'Love wins' feat. BTS' Taehyung sparks heated debate online

IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, released a teaser poster with IU and V from BTS sitting side by side on their official social media on January 16, 2024, KST. The lead poster for singer IU's next single Love wins, which features BTS's V, was released. Although the song's title on the billboard excited fans, it also sparked criticism among sexual minorities.

The song Love wins caused controversy when members of the LGBTQ+ community voiced objections on the South Korean online forum TheQoo. The use of these words, which has served as a slogan for pride parades honoring the LGBTQ+ community, for heterosexual content, in general, has drawn criticism from netizens for potentially diluting its original meaning.

An X user, @yoonjis_wig, wrote:

"Regardless of the actual mv content, “love wins” is an objectively insane song title btw and it surprises me zero percent that taehyung said ya lemme get in on that."

"This as a title takes it away from them": Netizens express mixed reactions to IU's upcoming song ft. Taehyung due to LGBTQ+ connotation

Critics expressed their worries and questioned the LILAC singer's song title selection for her upcoming comeback single Love wins. However, some felt that this kind of criticism went too far. They said that the song title Love wins allegedly exists in a number of songs and symbolizes the eventual victory of love over hatred and discrimination on a global scale.

For those who aren't familiar with it, same-sex marriages were legalized in 2015, and this led to the rise in popularity of the hashtag #LoveWins. To celebrate the win of marriage equality, many used the hashtag. In addition, the terminology is hugely associated with the South Korean LGBTQA+ community and is extensively used by them as an honor.

Furthermore, the LILAC singer utilized a heterosexual couple image while utilizing a term that is often associated with the LGBTQ+ community, which allegedly offended several people. Although the song's poster doesn't provide any background or base for being bigoted, it's open to interpretation.

As a result, internet users have come out in support of IU and simultaneously show their sympathy for those who are impacted by it on TheQoo.

Additionally, the hashtag "Love Wins" was coined by the LGBTQ+ community in response to the June 26, 2015, U.S. Supreme Court decision legalising same-gender marriage.

Later, it was also used to show solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, USA, in 2016. Since then, this statement has been utilized in international PRIDE parades.

Consequently, IU's upcoming single's title has gotten some netizens riled up as they expressed their opinions on the Korean online forum TheQoo and X. Several internet users discussed online if the LILAC singer's upcoming song's heterosexuality was implied by the inclusion of a man and a woman in the poster, urging others to refrain from passing judgment too quickly.

While another online user, @Os168, wrote on the social media platform showing support for IU and her upcoming single:

"Artists make art, those take offence need to seriously rethink if they understand and believe what they preach. There has always been 'subtle' support for the LGBTQ community in her work anyway, this is one way to show her support imho, broaden this precious message."

Love wins by IU featuring Taehyung of BTS is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2024.