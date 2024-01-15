"Need them in a villain movie": ARMYs go wild with speculations of BTS' Taehyung featuring in the music video of IU's upcoming new single "Love Wins"

BTS' Kim Taehyung made headlines on January 15, 2024, as singer and actress IU announced her comeback single. Lee Ji-eun, who goes by her stage moniker IU, made a formal announcement about her first comeback song, Love Wins, in over two years on January 15 at midnight KST. In addition, much to her fans' joy, the singer has opened a new TikTok account ahead of her forthcoming release.

However, the BTS ARMY soon began speculating about whether this was the project of IU wherein Taehyung featured in the music video, boasting his acting skills. Naturally, fans of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter took to Twitter and shared their theories.

"LET THIS ONE BE REAL": Fans ecstatic over speculations of Taehyung featuring in the music video of IU's Love Wins

On December 10, 2023, just a day before enlisting in the military, Kim Taehyung of BTS shared a couple of photos on his Instagram account. The images were in monochrome and displayed him wearing a black fur coat and blood trickling down his forehead. The images had sent his entire fandom into an online frenzy, as they were thrilled to get some hints of his future project. However, they also were struck with the fact that the singer was enlisting the next day.

Meanwhile, IU released a teaser of her upcoming single Love Wins, which has a red filter and background with a closeup shot of her face. As the camera zooms in, a tear trickles down her face, and the words "Love wins 2024. 01. 24" are seen on the iris of her left eye.

Eagle-eyed fans observe that there's a small scar on IU's forehead that apparently has an eerie resemblance to Taehyung's December 10, 2023, Instagram post. Hence, when IU announced her comeback single on January 15, 2024, the BTS ARMY was quick to piece the puzzle together and speculate a connection between Taehyung's Instagram post and IU's comeback teaser.

More recently now, the BTS ARMY went berserk with speculations and conjectures and flooded Twitter with their theories. Some wondered if the BTS singer will be depicted as an antagonist, as the fandom is well aware of his desire to act as a villain in a drama. Several others are simply exhilarated over the possibility of Taehyung featuring in Love Wins by IU.

Even before it was released, the joint music video of IU and BTS Taehyung had the internet in a frenzy of anticipation. W Korea has contributed to the filming process of the music video that has been praised for being more than one's average Joe. It's been called a cinematic experience rather than just an artistic contribution to the song.

This highly anticipated project is directed by renowned filmmaker Um Tae Hwa, who is well-known for his artistic abilities. This is the director and IU's second collaboration. With the publication of Pieces in 2021, IU has not released any new work in almost two years, which makes this a very significant event. Fans can't contain their enthusiasm, as they eagerly await seeing IU and BTS V together on screen, expecting it to be an enthralling musical and visual extravaganza.

IU will make a comeback on January 24 at 6 pm KST with her pre-release song, Love Wins.