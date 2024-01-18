"Proud of you Kim Taehyung": Fans react as BTS member spotted arriving at train station in uniform, carrying a huge bag to join SDT Military camp

On January 18, 2024, X user @v_kx2mama shared video footage of BTS' Kim Taehyung arriving at a train station, carrying a large bag and wearing his military uniform. The idol was reportedly heading to the Special Duty Mission military training camp, which left his fans proud.

On the same day, the Love Me Again singer departed for the Jonghaenggyo bridge to join the SDT military camp/Army General Administrative School for an additional three weeks of training.

Soon after, the video of Kim Taehyung carrying the sizable luggage went viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the idol and stating that they are proud of him as he embarks on a new journey.

Expand Tweet

"His aura is unmatchable': Fans can't get enough of Kim Taehyung's recent viral video

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung graduated from his five-week basic training on January 16, 2024, and was honored with the title of military elite trainee for fulfilling the difficult requirements. Since he opted for the counter-terrorism Special Duty Mission of the Capital Defense Command, the idol has to undergo an additional three weeks of training at the Army General Administration. He will then be deployed to his designated unit, as per reports.

As the recent video went viral, fans could see BTS' Kim Taehyung dressed from head-to-toe in his military uniform, and carrying a black backpack on his shoulder and another huge military bag in his hands. Fans believe that the five-week basic training has made the idol stronger.

The Love Me Again singer was spotted arriving at the train station, and according to the aforementioned X user, after exiting the train station, he was transferred to a bus. The idol then headed directly to the Army Administrative School in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong, where he might have to practice throughout the night as part of his three weeks of additional training.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He will reportedly undergo various training, including automatic target ammunition, morning running, PRI training (shooting skills), CQB (internal mobile combat skills), and SDT equipment training.

It has also been shared by ex-trainees that physical training is sometimes conducted throughout the night. Due to the intensive training, some trainees have already left SDT in the middle of their term. The trainees at SDT are guided by expert personnel from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and others.

Expand Tweet

As new videos of Kim Taehyung went viral, fans took to social media expressing how well-built he looked, exuding an unmatched aura, and wishing him luck as he began his new journey. They also prayed for his well-being and believed that the singer would overcome all hurdles that came his way during his training.

Fans reacted as the BTS member was spotted arriving at the train station carrying a huge bag in uniform to join the SDT Military camp.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It has also been stated that trainees at the SDT military camp are allowed to have some free time, including using PX and binge-watching news on television. They are also allowed three hours of phone usage during weekdays and twelve hours during the weekends. Delicious food and water are provided after completing the training.

After Kim Taehyung concludes his three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School on February 8, 2024, he will reportedly be deployed to his assigned unit to serve the remaining duration of his military service.