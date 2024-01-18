On January 18, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung was reported to have left for Jonghaenggyo Bridge to join the Army General Administration School for his three weeks of additional training as part of his Special Duty Team training.

He must go through rigorous training at the Army General Administration School, which might occasionally even lasts all night.

The Love Me Again singer was enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. For those unversed, it is compulsory in South Korea for every able-bodied male citizen to enlist in the army and serve their country over eighteen months in the designated unit.

As Kim Taehyung is gearing up for his three weeks of additional training, he will be deployed to his specific unit division after completing it.

Fans are currently praying for the idol's safety as he embarks on a new journey.

"Scary, stay safe please": Fans are both worried and proud of Kim Taehyung as he joins the Army Administrative School

On January 16, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung graduated from his five weeks of basic training, ranking among the top six military elite trainees. Since he opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command, he must undergo an additional three weeks of training at the Army Administrative School before being deployed to his designated unit.

The SDT is the anti-terrorism unit of the Capital Defense Command and is the only unit under the scrutiny of the President of the country. It deals with immediate response to crimes, violence, and counter-terrorism operations, and is involved in arresting army deserters.

It has been reported that Kim Taehyung left for Jonghaenggyo Bridge to join the Army General Administration School in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province, for three weeks of additional training, which has been described as harsh and difficult by many ex-trainees who found it unbearable and left during the process.

Kim Taehyung will be trained at the anti-terrorism training center, undergoing various sessions, including automatic target live ammunition training, PRI training (shooting skills), morning running, CQB (internal mobile combat skills), and SDT equipment training. Physical training is sometimes conducted throughout the night making the trainees ready for SDT.

Although training at the Army General Administration School is challenging, there is reported to be personal maintenance time including using PX and watching television. Renowned officers from the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and others will train the recruits.

Moreover, it has been stated that trainees will have access to delicious food and water after work. They will also be able to use their phones for three hours during weekdays and 12 hours during weekends.

As the train departed for Jonghaenggyo Bridge, fans wished nothing but safety for the idol, praying that Kim Taehyung reached his destination safely and grew with the intensive training. They firmly believe he will endure all the hurdles and succeed in his endeavors.

After concluding his three weeks of training at the Army General Administration School on February 8, 2024, BTS' V will be deployed to his assigned unit and will serve the remaining duration of his military service.