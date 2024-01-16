"Social King for his incomparable Star Power": Kim Taehyung crowns as No.1 most viewed individual K-pop solo act on Wikipedia Page in 2023

On January 14, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung was crowned the No. 1 most-viewed individual K-pop solo act on Wikipedia in 2023. The K-pop idol's Wikipedia page has surpassed over 15 million views on the online encyclopedia.

Kim Taehyung dominated 2023 with his debut studio album, Layover, making appearances on South Korean variety shows such as Running Man, You Quiz on the Block, and other programs, where he became the center of attention on social media.

As the BTS member was crowned the No. 1 most-viewed individual K-pop solo act on Wikipedia, fans celebrated on social media. One user stated that he is indeed a social media king, acknowledging his influence.

"CONGRATULATIONS": Fans are proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung for his latest milestone

As Kim Taehyung's Wikipedia page has surpassed over 15 million views, he has emerged as the first and only K-pop idol to surpass the aforementioned number of views on the online encyclopedia. Additionally, he holds the title of the No.1 most-viewed individual K-pop solo act on Wikipedia in 2023.

In 2023, as he secured this position, he crossed over 3.4 million views with a daily average of over 9,311 views, showcasing his worldwide influence and global impact.

The Love Me Again singer continues to solidify his status as one of the most well-known and recognized K-pop sensations worldwide. He consistently surprises netizens with his influence, selling power, and the love he receives from fans. Through his sheer hard work and excellent discography, he continues to touch the hearts of fans.

Moreover, a question related to him was asked on the famous British show named Jeopardy, owing to his global popularity with the highest number of views on his Wikipedia page and Google Trends.

As fans got to know about the latest milestone of the Love Me Again singer, they took to social media to celebrate and showcase how the K-pop idol, even when in the military, continues to boast his worldwide popularity. They shared a plethora of compliments for the singer and a series of congratulatory posts for him.

Fans reacted as Kim Taehyung was crowned the No.1 most-viewed individual K-pop solo act on Wikipedia in 2023:

Kim Taehyung graduated from his five weeks of basic training on January 16, 2024, and has been awarded the honor of military elite trainee for his exceptional service during the aforementioned duration.

He will be transferred to the Army Administrative School for his three weeks of additional training, owing to his choice of joining the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command of the military.