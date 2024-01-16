"Our Elite Soldiers": Fans delighted as BTS' RM updates military photos with Kim Taehyung after graduating as elite trainees

On January 16, 2024, BTS' RM took to his Instagram account, sharing the latest high-definition pictures of himself and Kim Taehyung as both BTS members graduated as elite military trainees from their five-week basic training at the Nonsan training center.

Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, as it is compulsory for every able-bodied male citizen in South Korea to serve in the country for over eighteen months.

As the Lonely singer shared the high-definition photos of himself and the Love Me Again singer on social media, fans could not keep calm and took to social media to express themselves. One user tweeted:

"IM SO PROUD OF YOU": Fans express pride in Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung as they graduate as elite military trainees

On January 16, 2024, both Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung graduated from their five-week basic training as elite military trainees and were among only six trainees honored with the title of elite trainees.

The videos and photos from the graduation ceremony went viral on social media, where fans could not stop being proud of the idols.

Subsequently, Kim Namjoon updated the unseen pictures on his Instagram in his military outfit, standing in a salute position. He shared his solo picture in the military uniform and two pictures of Kim Taehyung and himself.

In one picture, both V and RM are posing for the camera while saluting in their military outfits, while in the other picture, the pair are standing straight with their fists closed. While RM is smiling in the picture, V seems to be making a straight face.

Kim Namjoon also shared his certificate that he was provided at the graduation ceremony at the end of the Instagram post. Soon, the pictures went viral on social media, where fans could not stop swooning over the idols and observed that the members had become more buffed.

They took to social media, showering the duo with a plethora of compliments, and were elated that they got to see their HD pictures of the graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, both members fulfilled the following requirements to be honored with the title of elite military trainees:

Curl-ups for over 86 times in two minutes Run for 3 km within 12 minutes and 30 seconds 72 push-ups in two minutes Run for 1.5 km within five minutes Achieve zero-point shooting with 16 shots out of 20

Kim Namjoon will be deployed to the 15th division as he has concluded his five-week basic training, while Kim Taehyung will transfer to the Army Administrative School for three weeks, owing to his choice of joining the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence command.