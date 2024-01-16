On January 16, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon graduated from their five-week basic training as elite military trainees and several videos and pictures from the graduation ceremony went viral on social media.

The Love Me Again singer and the leader of BTS enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, and since then, they have been undergoing basic military training before getting assigned to their designated unit in the military.

As the videos and photos, featuring Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon, went viral on social media, eagle-eyed ARMYs were quick to observe the buffed-up Love Me Again singer, who seems to have developed a more attractive physique, sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans also noticed that he looked bigger and more muscular than Kim Namjoon.

"It looks like faces are replaced with each other's body": Fans swoon over Kim Taehyung's changed physique

As Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung were among the only six elite graduate military trainees honored for their exceptional performance during the five-week basic training, they had to undergo intensive training and fulfill the following requirements to be selected as elite trainees:

Run for 3km within 12 minutes and 30 seconds Do Curl-ups for over 86 times in two minutes Perform more than 72 push-ups in two minutes Run for 1.5 km within five minutes and twenty-eight seconds Achieve zero-point shooting with 1 shot out of 20.

Given the extensive training they underwent and successfully fulfilled the requirements to graduate as elite military trainees, fans were beyond proud.

With the training, fans noticed the developed physique of the muscular Kim Taehyung, who looked bigger than Kim Namjoon in the viral videos from the graduation ceremony. They noted that the singer appeared more buffed and muscular, wondering if his weight had gotten over 86kgs, as he intended to do in the military.

Fans were sure that it was the military effect and Kim Taehyung's determination that made him more attractive, and they couldn't stop swooning over his looks:

Meanwhile, both BTS V and RM were honored with an award from the military for their exceptional and exemplary skills showcased during the five-week training periods after graduating from the Nonsan training center on January 16, 2024.

Now that they have graduated from their five-week basic training, Kim Namjoon will be deployed to the 15th division.

While V will be transferred to the Army Administrative School for three weeks of additional training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence command.