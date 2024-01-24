"FACE OF KPOP": Fans proud as BTS' Taehyung's painting through Hunminjeongeum is set to be displayed at a New Year Special Exhibition

On January 24, the South Korean media outlet Gangwon Domin Ilbo reported that BTS' Kim Taehyung's painting, drawn through Hunminjeongeum, is set to be displayed at the New Year Special Exhibition. The event is scheduled to be held at Wonju Gallery One under the guidance of CEO Ji Young-ae.

It has been reported by the aforementioned media outlet that the world-renowned faces of BTS' Kim Taehyung and soccer player Son Heung-min will be displayed at the abovementioned exhibition.

As soon as fans learned that Kim Taehyung's face will be displayed as a portrait made up of Korean consonants and vowels, they felt proud and took to social media to describe how he is the face of K-pop. One user tweeted:

Fans are proud of Kim Taehyung as he continues to achieve different milestones

At the New Year Special Exhibition, three renowned artists, including Wonju, Kim Ki-bok, and Shin Sang-choel, have been invited to showcase their portraits and abstract paintings promoting Korean culture. A total of 26 works will be displayed.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Shin Sang-cheol's canvases and portraits. For those unversed, Hunminjeongeum is a historical document that introduced a script, and the following script has been transformed into the Hangul script for writing the Korean language, including vowels and consonants.

Fans are over the moon and continue to praise the global influence of the Love Me Again singer, which compelled even renowned artists like Sang-cheol to draw him.

In recent news, the Love Me Again singer has recently been featured in IU's Love Wins All music video, where he has impressed fans with his onscreen chemistry with the female singer. Fans wish to see them in more future projects where their tale will have a happy ending, unlike the tragic end to their characters in the Love Wins All music video.

BTS' V recently graduated from his five weeks of basic training and has been transferred to the Army General Administration School. Since he has chosen the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command, he will undergo three weeks of additional training.