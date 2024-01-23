“Another MV ft. V?”: Taehyung’s mystery Instagram post has fans speculating following the release on IU’s ‘Love Wins All’ music video

On January 24, 2024, KST, IU released her highly anticipated single Love wins all, along with its music video featuring Kim Taehyung. The emotional storyline left fans in a state of sorrow as the protagonist's love story met a tragic end.

After watching the Love wins all music video, fans were deeply saddened to witness Kim Taehyung's face covered in scars, a result of the city's destruction by unknown cubes. Seeing the scars on V's face reminded fans of a mysterious Instagram post by the singer, in which he also had a scar on his head.

This hint led fans to speculate that BTS' V might appear in future projects with IU. One user expressed this sentiment in a tweet.

Expand Tweet

"GETTING THEIR HAPPILY EVER AFTER": Fans speculate Kim Taehyung and IU will be appearing in more projects together

In IU's recently released Love wins all music video featuring Kim Taehyung, the duo experiences a series of romantic moments, including dates, weddings, photoshoots, singing, and embracing each other amid the destroyed city. The love between them flourishes despite the constant attacks by unknown cubes. Unfortunately, they meet a tragic end as the cubes consume them. IU and Taehyung fight to protect each other but succumb to the inevitable.

In the music video, fans observe BTS' V wearing shabby clothes with scars on his face. Many also recall an Instagram post shared by BTS' V on December 10, 2023, featuring monochromatic pictures where the idol's head appears to be injured and blood dripped down his face while wearing a black jacket.

Expand Tweet

Fans wondered whether the Love Me Again singer's Instagram post hints at another music video with IU, where the duo might face adversity again, explaining the blood on V's face. Meanwhile, IU has previously hinted at her upcoming music video with V mentioning scenes involving a car, flat tires, running away, and the use of CG.

Speculations arise as IU has not yet released her full-fledged album, and after the sad ending in the Love wins all music video, fans anticipate an alternate ending where the duo plays the role of a couple, leading to a happy ending. Eagerly awaiting an announcement, fans can't wait to see if they will reunite for another music video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung recently joined the Army General Administrative School for his three-week additional military training, having been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.