"Are we getting zombie Taehyung?": IU's 'Love Wins All' MV featuring BTS' V builds anticipation with an exciting teaser

On January 22, 2024, IU released the trailer for her highly-anticipated Love Wins All music video featuring Kim Taehyung. The short clip increased the hype and anticipation surrounding the tragic story the pair will showcase.

IU recently announced her upcoming pre-release single, changing its name from Love Wins to Love Wins All. She also released the synopsis and poster for the aforementioned music video.

Upon watching the latest trailer for Love Wins All, fans couldn't keep calm. They pointed out IU's shocking reaction in a scene featuring Kim Taehyung in the trailer and began speculation about the same on social media. One Twitter user also wondered if BTS' V would turn into a zombie in the music video.

Fans speculate that Kim Taehyung transforms into a zombie in IU's Love Wins All MV

As per the synopsis of Love Wins All, the track is all about V and IU, who are two desperate individuals running away from an unknown threat. Exhausted and wearing shabby clothes, they survive by relying on each other.

In the latest trailer for the Love Wins All music video, the streets are filled with blood and remnants of human belongings. The scene shifts to IU and V entering a place with scattered items on a table.

Kim Taehyung peeks into the unknown space while IU looks around. The former picks up the camera and the scene transitions to showcase IU's visuals.

In the next scene, IU records BTS' V with her camera and then takes a step back, appearing shocked, as if something unexpected has happened. Fans then see BTS' V's face, revealing a scar on his nose and a blurry/milky eye.

Upon watching the Love Wins All trailer, fans took to social media to speculate about what IU saw. Some suggested that Kim Taehyung might be turning into a zombie, given the milky eye commonly associated with them. Others concluded that V might not be an actual human in the upcoming video. Fans also suggested that V might be crying in the music video, speculating a tragic ending.

Netizens also praised IU and V's visuals and the background music throughout the trailer. Many expressed their excitement about the upcoming music video and compared the teaser to Walking Dead and Train to Busan.

Love Wins All is slated for release on January 24, 2024, and fans are eager to witness the onscreen chemistry between IU and the Love Me Again singer.