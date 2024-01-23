"Most in demand artist": Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung crowned as most-followed K-Pop Soloist on Spotify

On January 23, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung made history by becoming the most-followed K-pop soloist on Spotify, surpassing 16,846,393 followers on the streaming platform. This achievement cements his status as one of the most influential K-pop artists.

Upon learning about the Love Me Again singer's latest achievement, fans flocked to social media to shower the singer with praise. Fans stated that with Kim Taehyung emerging as the most-followed K-pop soloist on Spotify, he once again proved himself to be one of the industry's most demanded and beloved artists. One fan enthusiastically tweeted:

"The most successful Korean soloist": Fans flex about Kim Taehyung's latest achievement on social media

Kim Taehyung has surpassed over 16 million followers on social media and taken over fellow BTS member J-Hope's crown as the most-followed Korean/K-pop soloist on Spotify. While the Love Me Again singer boasts over 16,846,393 Spotify followers, J-Hope has over 16,843,958 followers on the streaming platform.

Kim Taehyung is also the fourth most-followed K-pop act on Spotify, showcasing his worldwide influence in music, songs, and albums. Meanwhile, his solo debut album, Layover, is the most-streamed Korean album in 2024 by a K-pop soloist and the fastest album by a Korean soloist to have all of its songs surpass 70 million streams on the platform in less than 128 days.

As soon as fans learned about Kim Taehyung's latest milestone, they took to social media to praise the idol for solidifying his status as the most-followed K-pop soloist on Spotify with over 16 million followers.

They are pooling compliments for the idol, appreciating how his hard work, talent, and vocals continue to enchant and immerse everyone in the world of BTS' V, where they find comfort in listening to his songs. Here are some reactions to his latest achievement:

In other news, BTS' V recently graduated from his five weeks of basic training. During the military graduation ceremony, he was awarded the title of military elite trainee for his exceptional service during the duration. Videos and photos from the event went viral on social media, with fans admiring the military look of the Love Me Again singer.

The singer has recently joined the Army General Administration School, where he will undergo three weeks of additional training as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

He will also be featured in IU's upcoming pre-release single Love wins all, which is slated to air on January 24, 2024.