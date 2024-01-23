On January 24, 2024, KST, IU released the highly anticipated Love Wins All music video featuring Kim Taehyung. The duo took viewers on a rollercoaster journey of two individuals who found solace in each other but met a tragic end at the conclusion of the story.

Immediately after the release of the Love Wins All music video, fans flooded social media with compliments for the singer and Taehyung, praising their exceptional acting skills and IU's soulful vocals.

"They both gave us real cinema": Fans overwhelmed with IU and Kim Taehyung's tragic love story in Love Wins All music video

In the five-minute music video Love wins all, the My Mister actress and Kim Taehyung showcased their stunning onscreen chemistry, enjoying little dates, holding a wedding, doing a photoshoot, and participating in a singing event, only to meet a tragic end as the white cubes apparently concluded their love story, turning it into a tragic tale.

As both the actress and Kim Taehyung, inflicted with scars and donning shabby clothes, ran across dangerous paths in the jungle from the pursuing white cubes, IU beckoned V somewhere.

Subsequently, the pair entered an abandoned building, discovering piles of leftover clothes. They reached a place where Kim Taehyung found a camera, revealing a reality where he could see the unwounded face of the My Mister actress before the cubes decided to destroy mankind. My Mister actress took the camera, seeing V through its lens without scars gently touching his face.

The duo sat at a table, watching each other through the camera, enjoying food, giggling, laughing, and My Mister actress cleaning V's messy lips after eating. They were seen enjoying dishes and drinking wine among other people in black clothes, eventually reaching a room where they dressed in shabby wedding clothes.

Seated in front of the camera, they captured pictures of themselves in wedding clothes, playing with CD players. While IU sang in front of the crowd, V put a red flower in her ear. As she sang, the couple embraced each other. The actress was seen holding BTS' V's neck softly. Suddenly, the cubes reappeared, and the couple ran away.

Desperately running away from the cubes, they discovered the cubes breaking and dispersed all over the city in the sky. As IU picked up a weapon to attack the cube, Kim Taehyung took it in his hands and attacked the cubes repeatedly, but nothing happened. He eventually fell to the ground, where IU held his hands tightly.

The duo's hands shook uncontrollably, and the actress covered one eye of V as cubes approached them. The cubes consumed the couple, as shown on their camera, while their clothes were thrown into a pile in the building.

Upon seeing the music video for Love wins all, fans took to social media, expressing how the couple deserved better and how the tragic ending had broken their hearts. Some fans wished to see Kim Taehyung and the actress in a Korean drama, series, or movie due to their stunning onscreen chemistry. Various theories circulated on social media, speculating about aliens destroying the entire city and the cubes consuming the couple.

Fans continued to praise the Lilac singer and Kim Taehyung's acting skills, expressing how the beautiful yet heartbreaking lyrics and music video of Love wins all touched their hearts tremendously. They also complimented IU's vocals, acknowledging how she enhanced the beauty of the music video.

After watching the Love wins all music video, fans expressed a desire to see more projects featuring the female singer and V together as a couple, hoping for a happy ending in future endeavors.