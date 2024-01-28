"God he really worked so hard for us":Fans react as 'Love wins all' MV is revealed to be filmed 1 week before BTS' Taehyung's enlistment

On January 28, 2024, IU released the behind-the-scenes of her Love wins all music video featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung titled 'I Caught the Flu That Day' on her official YouTube channel.

IU recently dropped her single, Love wins all, featuring Kim Taehyung, on January 24, 2024. It left fans mesmerized by their onscreen chemistry, where their characters met a tragic end. The behind-the-scenes for Love wins all IU revealed how, despite Kim Taehyung's busy schedule, he managed to film the music video before his military enlistment, leaving fans emotional.

They took to social media to express pride in BTS' V as he continues to showcase his sincerity through hard work. One user tweeted:

"He deserves some rest": Fans heaps praise as Kim Taehyung continues to work hard

As the Love Me Again singer is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, he has assured fans that he has prepared plenty of content for them during his service. He also hoped that fans would love his upcoming projects in his absence. The Love wins all music video released during his absence received praise for his phenomenal acting skills that filled the void of his absence.

In the behind-the-scenes of Love wins all, IU revealed that he filmed the music video one week before his military enlistment, stating,

"V-ssi, up to his ears, as of today, he has only a week to enlist in the military. It's a ridiculous schedule, but luckily we were able to work it out, and thankfully, it got to take place."

As soon as the fans learned about the Love Me Again singer's determination to work hard, fans took to social media, complimenting how much he cares for them and expressing concern that he didn't get the needed rest before enlisting for his mandatory military service.

Fans continued to heap compliments on the idols, stating that they hoped he would be able to take some rest. They mentioned that since the start of Chapter 2, BTS' V has been engaged in numerous productive works.

V is undergoing his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School, having selected the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

