"I think she will get sued": Fans react as Kim Nara issues apology for allegedly misinterpreting IU & Taehyung's s*xuality in ‘Love wins all’ MV

On January 24, 2024, IU released her much-awaited pre-release single Love wins all, featuring Kim Taehyung, sending fans into a frenzy with their stunning on-screen chemistry.

As the video was released, stylist Kim Nara took to her Instagram account, allegedly describing IU and Kim Taehyung as cisgender hetero, making assumptions about their s*xuality in her Instagram story.

Soon, fans started calling her out on social media for her insensitive remarks. On January 26, 2024, she posted an apology on her Instagram story regarding assuming the celebrities' s*xuality in Love wins all.

Fans took to social media to state that they didn't regard her apology as sincere and mentioned that she might face legal consequences in the future for her alleged remarks.

IU, before the release of her song, changed its official name from Love wins to Love wins all as she faced allegations from the LGBTQIA community for diluting the term's meaning. Love Wins is a popular slogan among the LGBTQIA community, often used during their international parades.

Kim Nara's opinion about IU's Love Wins All featuring V (Image via Nara's/Instagram)

When the music video for Love wins all was released, Kim Nara shared it on her Instagram, allegedly stating that the music video tends to convey an exploitative message for disabled people and allegedly assuming Kim Taehyung and IU's s*xuality in Love wins all. She stated this in her Instagram story and said:

"I mean, a music video featuring two rich, non-disabled world stars (known as cisgender hetero) uses disabilities, minorities as props to say about overcoming, ending up with a very normal ending of wearing a wedding dress and a tuxedo. What needs to be overcome is the world, not disability or minorities. Stop the shallow compassion and using minorities as inspirational material."

She assumed Kim Taehyun's and IU's s*xuality as cisgender hetero, evoking negative backlash from fans who started protesting against her for her choice of words and assuming their s*xuality in the music video.

They began calling her a clout chaser and an attention seeker, stating that without conducting any proper research, she was criticized for nothing. They demanded an apology from her, which she posted on January 26 through her Instagram story, stating:

"It's wrong to assume someone's s*xuality. I admit it and apologize."

However, at the time of the apology, she only stated two lines. Soon, fans started calling her out for not mentioning IU and Kim Taehyung's names in her apologies. They stated that, when passing remarks about their gender, she took their names and star status into consideration.

Kim Nara Apologizes to V and IU (Image via Naras/Instagram)

Fans are still engaged in discussing her spreading lies and rumors about Kim Taehyung, who is serving his country at the moment, and they hope someone sues her in the future for such alleged remarks.

Fans react as Kim Nara issues an apology for allegedly misinterpreting IU and Taehyung's s*xuality in the Love wins all music video:

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung recently joined the Army General Administration School, where he will undergo three weeks as he has been selected for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

