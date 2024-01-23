“That weird box supposed to stay on Suchwita only”: Special Guest Cube on IU’s Love Wins All MV ft. BTS' Taehyung sparks meme fest online

IU's Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung dropped on January 24, 2024, at midnight KST. The MV narrates a beautiful love story between a deaf woman, played by IU, and a blind man, played by Taehyung (aka BTS' V). The duo is seen running away from a giant cube floating mid-air, which is on their heels.

Despite the overall sad story of the MV that has left fans emotional, they have found something funny to talk about as well. If one waits around till the credits come rolling, they can find that the infamous cube from the MV has been credited as "Special Guest." Moreover, the fact that they simply pasted the outline of the cube instead of giving it a name or the connotation of it being an entity makes it even more hilarious.

Uaena (IU fans) and ARMYs (BTS fans) who have noticed it are taking to their socials to discuss what it means while trying to control their laughter. In the process, they have come up with a string of speculations regarding the cryptic cube. Meanwhile, some even claim it is the cube from BTS' Suga's talk show Suchwita. A fan hilariously wrote:

"That weird box supposed to stay on Suchwita only Yoongi can condemn it."

Expand Tweet

Fans claim the hovering cube "hindered IU and Taehyung's happy ending" in the former's Love wins all MV

Expand Tweet

Marking her comeback in over two years, Love wins all is IU's 10th digital single and also a pre-release song for her forthcoming album. The Lilac singer and the BTS idol's collaborative project has been K-pop town's topic of discussion ever since its announcement.

While Kim Taehyung does not lend his vocals to the song, his acting skills make up for it. Fans are grateful to see his actor self back alongside IU, who is known as one of the best idol actors in the K-entertainment industry.

In the music video directed by Concrete Utopia director Um Tae-hwa, Taehyung and IU try to protect each other from the ominous cube in what seems like a post-apocalyptic world. They find momentary happiness after they chance upon a camcorder on their run.

While their acting left no stone unturned to emotionally capture the audience in the music video, the mysterious cube continues to make people curious. Fortunately, X user @Romantic_Tae has translated an original explanation posted on the popular South Korean online forum The Qoo. They stated:

"IU is deaf and V is blind in one eye...That square box seems to be the entity that destroys those marginalized people and that camcorder seems to show people in a world where they are not discriminated against."

Expand Tweet

However sad the additional detail may be, it does not stop fans from coming up with their own theories. Quite a few of them refer to the cube from Suga's Suchwita, which the show's editors use to hide the face of an upcoming guest on the show. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, IU's last comeback was in December 2021 with the EP Pieces, which includes five tracks—Drama, Next Stop, Winter Sleep, You, and Love Letter. Fans cannot wait to see what her 2024 album has in store, now that the pre-release track is out.

In other news, BTS' Kim Taehyung recently finished his basic military training at the Nonsan Training Center along with BTS' leader, RM, and both graduated as Elite Soldiers. V recently received a physical trophy for claiming the title of “Song of 2023” on Tokyo FM for his song Slow Dancing.