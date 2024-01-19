On January 19, 2024, IU released the new track sampler for her upcoming single Love Wins All, featuring Kim Taehyung, through her social media account on X, leaving fans excited.

Recently, IU changed the name of her pre-release track from Love Wins to Love Wins All, featuring Kim Taehyung. She has also unveiled the new poster and synopsis for her upcoming single, further fueling fans' excitement.

As soon as IU dropped the track sampler for Love Wins All, fans began creating different theories about the ending of IU and BTS' V in their upcoming music video.

Fans delve into the Love Wins All featuring Kim Taehyung story as they try to see the end of IU and V

IU has released the synopsis for her upcoming single Love Wins All, featuring a description of two individuals desperately on the run from an unknown threat, exhausted and wearing ragged clothes. They have survived by relying on each other and seeking refuge in a building. The synopsis reads:

"Two people desperately running away from something. Exhausted faces, raggedy clothes. They have managed to survive till now by relying on each other. A building they entered to hide themselves. The clothes of countless people are piled up. What happened here? What happened to these people?"

In the track sampler, viewers catch a glimpse of an almost destroyed building with a cobwebbed chandelier, transitioning to a three-slide collage. Two collages feature two cameras, and one offers a view of an entrance.

It further showcases an abandoned store with leaves scattered all over. The scene shifts to a poster asking viewers to comply with rules and delete personal data from their video media before entering a building. The scene changes to scattered glasses and items on a table, concluding as the camera falls with its battery dying. It also showcases the scene before and after the destruction occurred.

As the track sampler video went viral on social media, fans developed a series of theories. One fan expressed that IU's character in the upcoming music video Love Wins All may have deleted all memories of BTS' V before ending everything. Some predicted a potentially tragic ending based on the sampler video.

Others suggested scenarios where IU might be left behind, returning to the place where both she and Kim Taehyung tried to survive together to reminisce about their survival memories. Some even speculated on a virtual reality concept in the music video, with Kim Taehyung existing in IU's imagination.

Needless to say, fans are excited for the upcoming music video and can't wait to see the ending of Kim Taehyung and IU's story, whether it's tragic or happy.

IU's pre-release single Love Wins All is scheduled to air on January 24, 2024.