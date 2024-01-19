"Is it related to zombie apocalypse or what ?": Speculations run wild over IU's upcoming single, 'Love Wins All' ft. Taehyung MV snippet images

On January 19, 2024, South Korean singer and actress Kim Ji-eun, who is known by her stage name IU, released the official leaflet for her upcoming single Love Wins All. It is important to note that initially the song was titled Love Wins. However, due to its resemblance to the Pride hashtag of the lGBTQ+ community, "LoveWins," the song name was changed and re-announced on January 19.

The story that was alluded to in the teaser poster with BTS' Taehyung, aka V, is further revealed in the booklet. The pamphlet implies that IU and V will be fleeing from something in the music video narrative, hinting at a possible terrible conclusion for the two of us who are lost. In this post-apocalyptic scenario, the two celebrities will portray survivors.

Fans were ecstatic to come across the latest MV leaflet released by IU and her agency, EDAM Entertainment, and wondered if the upcoming music video has anything to do with a post-apocalyptic world.

"It's not an MV, it's a movie": Fans conjecture IU's upcoming single Love Wins All ft. Taehyung to be a short film

On January 18, 2024, IU released a tear-jerkingly beautiful handwritten track note for her upcoming single, Love Wins All. The forthcoming track is her comeback track since 2021 when she released LILAC and Pieces.

With a new single up her sleeves and a music video that stars the global phenomenon Kim Taehyung of BTS, IU is set to make her way to the top of the charts and the hearts of music lovers.

Meanwhile, as the singer and actress released the official leaflet of Love Wins All, fans of her and the BTS ARMY went into an online frenzy.

The BTS fandom had a meltdown over the prospect of witnessing Taehyung as the lead of IU's single since he reportedly has not lent his voice to the single. However, this bit of information has yet to be verified by official sources, as nothing has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the official MV leaflet displayed the "story" on it in Korean, which read:

"Two people desperately running away. Tired face, shabby clothes. They survived by relying on each other. They entered a building to hide, there are clothes of people piled up. What happened here? What happened to people?"

It was revealed today, January 19, 2024, that the upcoming music video will be a combination of various genres, such as science fiction, fantasy, melodrama, romance, and horror. The leaflet showcases various picture snippets from the music video that show Taehyung and the LILAC singer with scars on their faces and foreheads trying to run and escape from something.

Another image snippet shows both the artists holding hands and looking outside into the abyss. Meanwhile, another snippet exposes a pile of clothes inside an abandoned building where the pair has come to seek refuge. In addition, the music video is directed by Uhm Tae-Hwa, who also directed the Korean film Concrete Utopia.

Fans speculate that the upcoming single is more than just a music video and could be a short film instead. Several other fans conjectured whether it was a post-apocalyptic world where the couple was trying to escape something. Others swooned over the charismatic looks of Taehyung and IU in the leaflet. Especially, the BTS Army is excited with anticipation for seeing Taehyung in his acting era.

Love Wins All by IU feat. BTS' V will be released on January 24, 2024, across all music streaming platforms, and the MV will be released on YouTube at 6 p.m. KST.