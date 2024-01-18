"Sold out is Taehyung’s middle name!": Fans ecstatic as BTS' V tops multiple sales charts with his Harper's BAZAAR Korea magazine appearance

BTS member Kim Taehyung has taken the internet by storm with his fresh photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar Korea's cover page. Previously, the BTS member was announced as the K-pop star who will be gracing the magazine's cover page for the February edition. The Layover singer has once again displayed his massive popularity in South Korea by taking the top rankings as the bestseller magazine covers on seven well-known e-commerce websites before its release. He took over the charts: Aladin, Yes24, Ktown4u, Kyobo Book, Gmarket, Rakuten Japan, and Qoo10 Japan.

With his ethereal looks donning all Celine for the cover, the BTS member has illustrated anime-like visuals taking over fans’ hearts. Fans have been gushing over this particular look for Harper's Bazaar Korea since it dropped on January 11.

Also, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his impact on the audiences. A user on the X said, “Sold out is Taehyung’s middle name!”

“That's slayhyung”: Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung tops multiple bestseller charts with his Harper's BAZAAR Korea magazine appearance

The Slow Dancing singer currently serves in the military. However, his appearance on Harper's Bazaar Korea's cover page has created a massive buzz among fans. His impact on fans is enormous and has been proved multiple times, this time on e-commerce platforms that provide magazines for sale.

The For Us singer’s covers have topped real-time charts of seven such platforms that sold Harper's Bazaar Korea February 2024 edition. This perfect all-kill is memorable for fans and Kim Taehyung, as it has only been out for pre-orders.

Fans took to social media to express their pride in the BTS member. Here are some reactions.

The cover featuring BTS’ V took over the top three spots in different best-selling categories on Aladdin. His cover magazine grabbed the first four positions in real-time bestsellers and the top three in the weekly bestseller magazine category on the platform Yes24. On January 10 and 11, the cover reigned at number 1 on the online retailer platform Ktown4u.

Furthermore, the issue took over the first four positions in the fashion magazine category on the platform Gmarket. On Japan's largest online retailer platform, Rakuten Japan, Kim Taehyung's cover held the top six spots in all K-pop categories and the first five on Qoo10.

BTS' mandatory military service

On January 15, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official update about BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook confirming the completion of their five-week basic military training.

The members would be deployed to their respective units. However, V would be joining the Army General Administration School for three additional weeks of training. After his three-week training, he would be assigned to a unit as he had chosen the Special Mission Unit of the Capital Defense Command.