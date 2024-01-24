"Kings and Queen": Fans celebrate as IU' Love wins all joins BTS' Yet To Come as the only songs to debut at #1 on MelOn TOP 100 in history

IU is now the first soloist and female artist and the only second act after BTS to debut a song directly at #1 on MelOn TOP100 in history since the chart reform in 2021. She achieved this feat thanks to her latest release, Love wins all, which joined BTS' Yet To Come to land the title.

The K-pop phenomenon rolled out the song's MV starring BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, on January 24, 2024, at midnight KST.

The song marked her comeback in over two years and serves as a pre-release song for her upcoming album slated to launch this year. Only an hour after its release, it claimed the #1 spot on MelOn TOP100, apart from several other domestic real-time music charts.

Love wins all showcases the Celebrity crooner's massive impact. Meanwhile, fans of both the K-pop sensations are busy celebrating the news.

Fans assert, "no one really comes close to bangtan and jieun," as IU's Love wins all bags topmost position on MelOn TOP100 following BTS' Yet To Come

In December 2023, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment officially released a statement declaring she and BTS' V had finished filming the music video, adding that IU was preparing to launch her album in the first half of 2024. BTS' label, Big Hit Music, promptly agreed to the same.

Fans who have been on cloud nine ever since this update were naturally counting down the days leading up to Love wins all's release day.

Meanwhile, the Love wins all MV, directed by Concrete Utopia director Um Tae-hwa, is a cinematic masterpiece capturing a range of emotions. The story was about a blind man (BTS' V) and a deaf woman (IU) running from and trying to fight an ominous cube while seeking happiness and acceptance. The song itself boasts heartfelt lyrics and the LILAC singer's soulful vocals.

While Yet To Come hit #1 on MelOn TOP100 approximately an hour after coming out back in 2022, Love wins all also achieved the same feat within a similar time span. Hence, the two songs are also officially the fastest to achieve the topmost position on the chart.

Check out how fans of both artists are reacting to the news below.

Additionally, at the time of writing, Love wins all MV on YouTube has amassed over 14 million views and 2.4 million likes in a little over 24 hours since its roll-out.

IU will embark on her much-anticipated H.E.R World Tour Concert on March 2, 2024 (Saturday). The first show will kick off at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The last show will be held on August 2 (Friday), 2024, at the Kia Forum in LA.

BTS' V and other group members currently serve in the South Korean military. In the music scene, Kim Taehyung's Layover has acquired Triple Gold certification on QQ Music China for surpassing ¥750,000 in digital sales revenue.

