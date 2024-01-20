IU World Tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, and more

On Wednesday, January 17, IU World Tour 2024 was announced and the dates for the same have been revealed. The H.E.R. tour, which is expected to commence around March of 2024, will be making several stops around the world including Asia, North America, and Europe.

After her grand and show-stopping two-day concert in September 2022, The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, fans have been awaiting the news world to hear the K-pop soloist's live vocals once again. Answering the prayers of her fans, the idol revealed that she'll be kickstarting a world, visiting 18 cities.

The IU World Tour 2024, which is expected to kickstart from Seoul, has announced its portal openings for ticket purchases just for her four shows in Korea. However, more announcements about the window at which fans can grab their tickets for IU's concerts are expected to be unveiled soon.

IU World Tour 2024, H.E.R., reveals dates and stops at eighteen cities across the world

The K-pop soloist's much-awaited show, IU World Tour 2024, has been finally announced, exciting fans with the several stops she will be making between the months of March and August of this year.

Here are all the dates of the idol's show with its venue:

March 2 (Saturday) - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 3 (Sunday) - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 9 (Saturday) - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 10 (Sunday) - Seoul KSPO Dome, Korea

March 23 (Saturday) - Yokohama, Yokahama Arena, Japan

March 24 (Sunday) - Yokohama, Yokahama Arena, Japan

April 6 (Saturday) - Taipei, Taipei Arena, Taiwan

April 7 (Sunday) - Taipei, Taipei Arena, Taiwan

April 20 (Saturday) - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 21 (Sunday) - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 (Saturday) - Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6, Indonesia

April 28 (Sunday) - Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6, Indonesia

May 25 (Saturday) - Hong Kong, Asiaworld-Arena

May 26 (Sunday) - Hong Kong, Asiaworld-Arena

June 1 (Saturday) - Manila, Philippine Arena, Phillippines

June 8 (Saturday) - Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena, Malaysia

June 9 (Sunday) - Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena, Malaysia

June 21 (Friday) - London, OVO, Arena Wembley, UK

June 23 (Sunday) - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

June 29 (Saturday) - Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand

June 30 (Sunday) - Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand

July 6 (Saturday) - Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka, Japan

July 7 (Sunday) - Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka, Japan

July 15 (Monday) - Newark, Prudential Center, USA

July 19 (Friday) - Atlanta, State Farm Arena, USA

July 22 (Monday) - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena, USA

July 25 (Thursday) - Rosemont, Allstate Arena, USA

July 30 (Tuesday) - Oakland, Oakland Arena, USA

August 2 (Friday) - Los Angeles, Kia Forum, USA

Following the reveal of dates and venues, the IU World Tour 2024 shows in Korea are expected to open soon. Fan clubs will be availed of a pre-sale that starts on January 25 at 8 PM KST. However, general reservations for the March show in Korea are only scheduled to open on January 29, 8 PM KST.

While information regarding the ticket purchase for the other shows on IU World Tour 2024 hasn't been unveiled, the same is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. Regardless, fans have been elated with the tour announcement and have been cheering the idol on her upcoming shows.