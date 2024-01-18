“2 Great Artists in one Area”: Fans ecstatic as IU & Taylor Swift are set to have concerts on the same day at venues next to each other in London

As part of her 2024 H.E.R. global tour, multi-award-winning singer and actress IU is anticipated to perform in eighteen cities, thrilling her fan base throughout the globe. Beginning on March 2, 3, 9, and 10, in Seoul, the tour is expected to provide an international display of IU's musical abilities and foster connections with fans in many nations.

Meanwhile, her fans observed that the LILAC singer's concert dates scheduled for June 2024 in London match with Taylor Swift's concert dates. Apparently, on June 21, 2024, the LILAC singer is set to perform in London's Wembley Arena. In addition, one of the shows from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is scheduled on the same day at the Wembley Stadium, right beside the arena.

Fans went hysteric over the mere coincidence and flung to Twitter to react to it and wrote:

Expand Tweet

After that, IU's musical odyssey will encompass it across a variety of American, European, and Asian cities. The LIVE concerts, which will highlight IU's extraordinary skill and charisma on a worldwide scale, have sent fans into an online frenzy. Excitement for this global musical voyage is heightened by the official H.E.R. tour poster and the extensive itinerary of tour dates.

"There's gonna be an earthquake": Fans joke about the crowd and transport on the day IU and Taylor will have concerts next to one another

Expand Tweet

The world tour of H.E.R. is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2024, at Seoul, South Korea's famous KSPO Dome. Fans anticipate that IU will mesmerize the crowd with four weekends of concerts. Moreover, the Pieces singer will then continue the tour the same month and perform twice in the Yokohama Arena in Japan, thereby broadening her audience even more.

In addition, the K-pop phenomenon is set to embark on an extensive global tour that will take her to many Asian nations. IU will play two gigs in each of the vibrant cities of Jakarta, Singapore, and Taipei in April. After that, two shows in the energetic metropolis of Hong Kong are scheduled for May.

Meanwhile, Hollywood heavyweight Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17, 2023, and will conclude on December 8, 2024. Having her concert on the same day as Taylor's Eras Tour show in London, IU is set to create a historic precedence as both a Korean and a K-pop artist.

Fans of the Pieces singer are ecstatic and shared their enthusiastic reactions on Twitter. While many joked about London traffic and tube (subways) being overcrowded on June 21, 2024, due to both the concerts of two great female artists in the world, others simply couldn't contain their excitement for it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More details about IU's upcoming H.E.R. world tour in 2024

For her admirers in the Philippines and Malaysia, June is especially important since the Pieces singer will perform twice in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and once in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines. Following these appearances, she will make her way to Europe, where she has concerts scheduled in Berlin and London, two ancient capitals.

Following her time in Europe, the singer will head back to Southeast Asia, where the tour will come to an end in Thailand. On June 8, 2024, her 2024 "H.E.R." global tour is expected to begin in Malaysia. The Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur has been selected as the performance site. The news that she would also be playing the next day, June 9, 2024, at the same location is bound to thrill her fans.

The following are the dates for the H.E.R. world tour in 2024:

2 March 2024: Seoul, KSPO Dome

3 March 2024: Seoul, KSPO Dome

9 March 2024: Seoul, KSPO Dome

10 March 2024: Seoul, KSPO Dome

23 March 2024: Yokohama, Yokohama Arena

24 March 2024: Yokohama, Yokohama Arena

6 April 2024: Taipei, Taipei Arena

7 April 2024: Taipei, Taipei Arena

20 April 2024: Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

21 April 2024: Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

27 April 2024: Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6

28 April 2024: Jakarta, ICE BSD Hall 5-6

25 May 2024: Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Arena

26 May 2024: Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Arena

1 June 2024: Manila, Philippine Arena

8 June 2024: Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena

9 June 2024: Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena

21 June 2024: London, OVO Arena Wembley

23 June 2024: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

29 June 2024: Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

30 June 2024: Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

6 July 2024: Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka

7 July 2024: Osaka, Asue Arena Osaka

15 July 2024: Newark, Prudential Center

19 July 2024: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

22 July 2024: Washington, Capital One Arena

25 July 2024: Rosemont, Allstate Arena

30 July 2024: Oakland, Oakland Arena

2 August 2024: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

In the meanwhile, IU's H.E.R. global tour will begin on July 15, 2024, at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, and continue throughout the country, touching at venues in Georgia, Illinois, California, and Washington, D.C. Furthermore, information about how to purchase tickets for Indiana University's H.E.R. globe tour in Malaysia in 2024 has not yet been made public.

The singer and actress is set to release her upcoming single Love wins featuring Taehyung of BTS on January 24, 2024.