10 majestic outfits IU wore at the The Golden Hour concert

IU’s Golden Hour concert was a fairy tale come to life. The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun was nothing less than a fantasy musical experience. The singer held a successful two-day concert on September 17 and 18 at Seoul’s Olympic Main Stadium in Jamsil.
IU, whose real name is Lee Jieun, is the first female Korean artist to hold a solo concert at such a large venue, performing in front of over 85000 UAENAs for two days.
It was a star studded event with celebrities lining up to watch the graceful artist sing. Amongst the list of celebrities were big names like BTS’ Jung Kook and j-hope, TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, and Jeongyeon, and many others who joined UAENAs to support IU.
The concert was clearly a huge success and the large-scale production, from the hot air balloon to the drones, along with her honey-like vocals, mesmerized the crowd.
However, one element that stood out from the mindblowing performance was her outfits, which were a stunning addition to her magical concert. Let’s take a look at all the gorgeous pieces worn by IU that made her look nothing less than royalty.
At the Golden Hour concert, Jieun shared her personal struggles with her hearing, which became worse on the second day of the concert. She teared up while talking about having these issues for a year. However, she was grateful to her fans for their support and love.