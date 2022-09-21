10 majestic outfits IU wore at the The Golden Hour concert

IU’s Golden Hour concert was a fairy tale come to life. The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun was nothing less than a fantasy musical experience. The singer held a successful two-day concert on September 17 and 18 at Seoul’s Olympic Main Stadium in Jamsil.

IU, whose real name is Lee Jieun, is the first female Korean artist to hold a solo concert at such a large venue, performing in front of over 85000 UAENAs for two days.

It was a star studded event with celebrities lining up to watch the graceful artist sing. Amongst the list of celebrities were big names like BTS’ Jung Kook and j-hope, TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, and Jeongyeon, and many others who joined UAENAs to support IU.

The concert was clearly a huge success and the large-scale production, from the hot air balloon to the drones, along with her honey-like vocals, mesmerized the crowd.

However, one element that stood out from the mindblowing performance was her outfits, which were a stunning addition to her magical concert. Let’s take a look at all the gorgeous pieces worn by IU that made her look nothing less than royalty.

1) White mini fairy dress

Jieun looking ethereal in a white mini-dress with lace ruffles (Image via Twitter/UAENA_KiKiU)

Jieun paired the white mini dress with a cream cardigan elevating her innocent look (Image via Twitter/kkobug_IU)

2) Black and gold gown

The backdrop making Jieun look godly while singing to her fans in a gorgeous gold encrusted black gown (Image via Twitter/raccon0516)

Jieun looking nothing less than royalty in with her gold tiara(Image via Twitter/dnjfdkwhdns)

3) Military inspired dress

Jieun's red military inspired jacket paired with a flowy light pink dress made her look like a warrior princess (Image via Twitter/iu_bluewing)

The intricate details on Jieun's military jacket can be spotted in this close-up of hers (Image via Twitter/u_bluewing)

4) White beaded uniform

While the red military outfit made Jieun look fierce, the white beaded uniform makes her look pure and innocent (Image via Twitter/ravit_iu)

A full body shot of her beautiful beaded uniform paired with a lace asymmetrical skirt (Image via Twitter/iu_bluewing)

5) Baby-pink mini dress

Jieun looked elegant in a jeweled baby-pink mini dress (Image via Twitter/ravit_iu)

Jieun paired this look with a diamond encrusted head band and a cream knitted cardigan (Image via Twitter/IU_Louis)

6) White off-shoulder gown

Jieun looked angelic at the Golden Hour concert (Image via Twitter/ dnjfdkwhdns)

Jieun paired her floor-length white off shoulder lace dress with knee-high boots (Image via Twitter/orgeouslexy)

7) Flowy pastel cape dress

Jieun looking heavenly in a sparkling pastel dress (Image via Twitter/UAENA_KiKiU)

Jieun asking the audience at her Golden Hour concert to sing along to her songs (Image via Twitter/UAENA_KiKiU)

8) Floral dress

Jieun was all smiles at the Golden Hour concert (Image via Twitter/ravit_iu)

Jieun looking at UAENAs in the audience for her Golden Hour concert in a beautiful multi-colored floral dress (Image via Twitter/IU_Louis)

9) Vintage outfit

Jieun paired a ruffled white shirt with a peach tulle skirt (Image via Twitter/JongHeon_IU0516)

Jieun looking elegant like a character straight out of a Jane Austen novel (Image via Twitter/JongHeon_IU0516)

10) Ruffled peach gown

Jieun looking exquisite in her bedazzled off-shoulder peach dress (Image via Twitter/kkobug_IU)

The peach lace gown made Jieun look nothing less than a princess (Image via Twitter/JongHeon_IU0516)

At the Golden Hour concert, Jieun shared her personal struggles with her hearing, which became worse on the second day of the concert. She teared up while talking about having these issues for a year. However, she was grateful to her fans for their support and love.

Despite not being able to hear their cheers clearly because of her hearing disorder, she could feel their love which motivated her to give her two-day concert a magnificent ending.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far