Hidden meaning behind BTS’ V and IU’s "Love Wins All" music video

On January 24, IU released the music video for her latest track Love Wins All, featuring BTS' V. Following the release, fans naturally took to X to discuss the several meanings behind the various elements embedded in the music video.

Given that fans immediately rolled out theories and possible allusions to the things that take part in the music video, several fan theories immediately flooded the internet soon after Love Wins All's release.

The apocalyptic music video revolves around a male and a female character, portrayed as being in love, who are seen escaping from a cube-shaped device that seems to kill people. Therefore, the story that revolves around its own plotline intrigued fans in several aspects, such as the meaning of the cube-shaped device, the presence of the video camera, the two characters' roles, and more.

5 Hidden meanings behind the music video of Love Wins All, starring IU and BTS' V

1) BTS V's Representation

Taehyung's role in Love Wins All is much pondered by the fans, especially given that the idol doesn't musically participate in the song. Naturally, when fans questioned what his character represented in the music video, they hinted to IU herself that Taehyung represents the people she loves and wants to protect, especially her fans.

Expand Tweet

Her introductory note to the song gives it away that the track and the music video's essence revolve around protecting the people who are close to her heart. She wrote:

"A song dedicated to my loved ones, especially fans. I also want to be someone who's therefore you in your rising and setting moments. To be the person beside you saying, "Don't be afraid, let's fade away together splendidly."

Therefore, it can be seen that throughout the music video, it is often IU's character who's telling Taehyung what to do and where to go. Even toward the end, she is seen protecting him from watching the attack on them.

2) Camcorder's Significance

Soon after the music video starts, IU and Taehyung's characters come across a camcorder. While in reality, they are wounded and scarred from running away from the apocalyptic setting, through the camcorder, they're shown to be perfect. Even Taehyung's blindness in one eye heels, and the two seem to be having a blissful time together.

Expand Tweet

Love Wins All's director, Um Tae-hwa, explains that the camcorder shows the world before it was ruined, and the camera lens is supposed to be the emotion of love. Here is what the director stated about the camcorder's significance:

"The time background in the video is the present, but the setting alue of the screen on which the camcorder is taken is a world that was fine before it was ruined. The camcorder lend means the filter of love. It can also be seen as an important devide to see the beautiful things of the world beyond the inner or out apperance of the characters."

Therefore, the camcorder shows what the world can be and could've been.

3) People dressed in full-black

When the scenes in the camcorder are showcased, there are several instances where IU and Taehyung's characters are surrounded by people dressed in full black. They represent the society that scrutinizes, among others, the marginalized population of differently-abled people.

Expand Tweet

While they are seen angrily expressing themselves and pointing at the characters, as though to showcase their displeasure, IU and Taehyung's characters can easily avoid the same, thanks to the love they share that enables them to overcome society's hatred. However, it only lasts momentarily until they are taken up by the cube.

4) Cube's Function

On the same note, the cube's function in Love Wins All has been the most talked-about subject, and director Um Tae-hwa refuted all fan theories by explaining what role it plays. In Love Wins All, IU can't hear and Taehyung is blind in one eye, therefore, this adds to the population of differently-abled people who are often marginalized.

Expand Tweet

The cube, therefore, that stands as the reason behind the apocalyptic settling, does not function to extinguish all humans, only the marginalized ones. Here's what Um Tae-hwa stated:

"IU ca't hear and V's one eye can't see. That cube seems to extinguish those marginalized people, and that camcorder shows them in a world where they are not discriminated against."

5) IU and BTS V's Wedding Dress

Midway through the Love Wins All music video, IU and BTS' V are seen changing into wedding apparel and enjoying their time taking pictures, celebrating their 'marriage,' etc. However, their escape into the dreamland is soon cut short by the reappearance of the cube. When they are taken away, or rather, killed, their wedding dress falls to the ground.

Expand Tweet

Um Tae-hwa explained this to be a metaphor:

"The body is destroyed by the cube and only the clothes they were wearing remain. The two are implied to be floating in the air on the last camcorder screen, meaning they can fly free from all kinds of oppression and pressure. Crucially, dresses and tuxedos falling from the sky also imply that ask the question of whether the forms considered meaningful and important in reality realy show the true essence."

Though the two characters are wearing wedding dresses that showcase the beginning of a new journey, they are soon caught by the cube and are eventually extinguished.

The above fan theories and quotes were gathered by the X account, @aesthtictae. As fans ponder the newly unveiled meanings behind the aspects of the music video, Love Wins All's quality and emotional value continue to double.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.