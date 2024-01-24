“One for the history books”: Fans overjoyed as ‘Love Wins All’ MV ft. Taehyung becomes IU’s one of the fastest to surpass 1M likes on YouTube

IU's latest single, Love Wins All, has lured in ARMY audiences, and the credit goes to the inclusion of BTS' V as her co-star in the music video. Released on January 24, 2024, at 12 a.m. KST, the video has already crossed the significant milestone of 1 million likes on YouTube.

The impact of the song was immediately felt, with ARMYs leading the charge to watch the music video and admire the cinematic brilliance brought by their beloved BTS star. The video is on the verge of reaching 10 million views on YouTube, indicating a significant achievement for IU.

This masterpiece is also all set to propel IU to nearly 9 million followers on YouTube, becoming a symbol of her influence on the platform. Notably, it has become IU's most liked MV since her song "Eight's" music video, and it is also one of the fastest to surpass the mark of 1 million likes.

"Power of Army" - Fans credit each other for making IU's Love Wins All break records

The global popularity of the song is evident as it sits at the top spot on YouTube's worldwide trends, showcasing the immense love and appreciation for the performances of both artists.

The collaborative effort of IU and V in Love Wins All has not only created a musical masterpiece but has also set new benchmarks for their respective achievements on the global stage.

IU, one of the most celebrated figures in the Korean music industry, has once again etched her name in the record books with the release of her latest song, Love Wins All, featuring BTS star V.

Having been a soloist for over a decade, IU has left a mark on Korean music, and her songs have consistently achieved unprecedented success, earning her acclaim all over the world.

Anticipation among fans was worth watching as they eagerly awaited the release of the music video. The somber teasers and images hinted at a sorrowful narrative, leaving fans intrigued about the story that would unfold.

Despite V not lending his vocals to the track, IU's soothing voice weaves a beautiful tale into the music video. In a matter of mere hours, the video surpassed nearly 10 million views on YouTube, accompanied by over 1 million likes. It also made it reach the coveted number-one spot on YouTube's trending list.

Fans, bursting with pride, couldn't get enough of this artistic masterpiece, expressing that the MV deserved an outpouring of love and predicting it would continue to dive in the record books soon.

The Love Wins All music video intricately portrays IU and V as a couple navigating through the complexities of life. The storyline revolves around these lovers fleeing from an enigmatic force, and they have been portrayed as deaf, mute, and blind.

The central theme is a representation of the idea that love has the extraordinary power to conquer all obstacles and transcend boundaries in the pursuit of love. Despite the challenges, the couple steadfastly protects each other, capturing the hearts of fans till the very end.