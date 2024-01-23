“This makes me cry even more”: A soul-stirring theory on IU’s ‘Love Wins All’ MV ft. Taehyung MV leaves the internet emotional

On Wednesday, January 23, IU released the music video for her much-awaited track, Love Wins All, featuring BTS' Taehyung. The music video which peaked fans' expectations before its release did not let them down, and fans can't stop talking about its several beautiful aspects. Following its release, fans naturally flooded social media platforms with the theories they could associate with the music video's story, and they were particularly moved by one theory.

In the Love Wins All music video, IU's character seems to be deaf, as she's seen using sign language, and Taehyung's character is blind in one eye, which we can see through his clouded eye. Fans theorized that the cube-shaped machine that kills or takes away the two characters doesn't target all human beings but only those marginalized people who are classified as differently abled.

Throughout the music video, there are several other hints that they, as differently able people, are being discriminated against by the masses, but their love for each other keeps them happy and going. This also adds a new dimension to the title, Love Wins All, and following the revelation of the theory, fans have been all the more saddened by its plot.

Fans' theory for Love Wins All centering around the marginalization of differently-abled people brings the internet to tears

IU's recent music video for Love Wins All featuring Taehyung has been the talk of the time ever since its release, leading fans to develop several theories. The one that brought several netizens to tears is IU and Taehyung's characters representing the struggle and marginalization of differently-abled people in society.

Fans speculated that the apocalyptic setting where a cube-shaped machine seems to chase after humans to kill them wasn't constructed for every human being. Given that IU's character was deaf and Taehyung's character was blind in one eye, fans wondered if the apocalypse was to eliminate the differently-abled people from society through these cube-shaped devices.

Fans' theory was further cemented as they pointed out the peaceful and fairy-tale world which was seen through the camcorder that the characters were seen using. Fans believe that the camcorder aims to showcase how the world would be if they weren't marginalized or discriminated against. When shown through the camcorder, both characters' scars and wounds are gone, and Taehyung's clouded eye also seems to be cleared up.

There were also other scenes in Love Wins All where people dressed in full black with masks were supposed to represent the discriminating masses of society. As IU and Taehyung's characters try to enjoy their lives together and indulge in basic activities such as having dinner together, wanting to get married, or singing together in front of a crowd, showcasing their love, the people dressed in full black are distressed.

They are seen pointing at them aggressively, expressing their anger and unhappiness with differently-abled people having equality standards in the quality of life as compared to others. While they dream of a world where this discrimination doesn't exist, the characters are taken up by the cube-shaped machine.

However, the two characters' love for each other saved them from the hate and won its overwhelming nature until they couldn't protect themselves. Upon realization of the particular theory in hand, fans couldn't help but burst into tears. Several netizens appreciated Love Wins All's plot and the portrayal of the storyline which communicated the message in an impactful manner.