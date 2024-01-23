"CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE": Fans draw parallels of IU's 'Love wins all' featuring BTS Taehyung with the popular animated musical film 'Corpse Bride'

IU returned to the musical landscape after more than two years with her single Love wins all featuring BTS phenomenon Kim Taehyung, aka V. The plot of Love wins all, as summarized, centers on V and IU, two people portrayed as desperate as they run from a mysterious danger.

They depend on one another to get through their challenging voyage of hiding from an alien object, despite their hardships and frayed clothes. As emotionally cathartic as the video is, it leaves fans even more devastated to see that both IU and V play a deaf and mute couple. On top of that, the BTS idol has a cataract in his right eye, which renders him almost blind.

However, several fans noticed an uncanny resemblance between the pair's wedding look and the 2005 animated musical fantasy film Corpse Bride starring Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp. As a result, fans glided to X to discuss their various theories between the two cinematic masterpieces and wrote:

"Till death do us part": IU and Taehyung's wedding scenes in Love wins all left fans wanting a live-action remake of Corpse Bride

With scenes of blood-streaked streets and abandoned personal items, the music video of Love wins all conjures quite a mysteriously grim mood. The scene then moves to IU and Taehyung walking inside an abandoned building, which happens to be a shopping mall, filled with strewn-about objects on a table.

While IU explores her surroundings, Taehyung, aka V, peers into the strange place. He then seizes the opportunity to reimagine the scenario through a camcorder to see his beloved (IU) in her youthful and happy self one last time. During the musical journey, Taehyung and IU do their best to overcome their fears of death and losing each other. They stumble upon wedding outfits on two mannequins, although burnt in places and frayed.

Despite everything, they change into wedding outfits and try to feign ignorance of their impending doom, pretending to get married to one another as they groove and sway together lovingly. In the wedding montage, fans are reminded of the 2005 musical fantasy film Corpse Bride. In the animated film, the corpse bride, played by Helena Bonham Carter, is seen in a ragged and torn wedding dress and corpse-like visual.

Consequently, fans went to X to share their various theories and the parallels went viral as others joined in stating that they were all reminded of the Corpse Bride when they watched Love wins all. Several fans also wished to see a live-action remake of the animated film that would star IU and Taehyung as Emily "the Corpse" and Victor Van Dort, respectively.

By releasing the music video of Love wins all featuring Taehyung of BTS, IU has created quite a commotion on the internet and among music lovers. The latest song and video has become an internet rage and has already garnered 1,115,290 (1.1 million) views in two hours, at the time of writing this article.

BTS sensation Kim Taehyung has been serving in the South Korean Armed Forces since December 11, 2023. He has been deployed to a unit of the Special Mission Force that combats terrorism, tackles smuggling, apprehends military deserters, and more. The BTS singer and actor is reported to be discharged from mandatory duty in June 2025.