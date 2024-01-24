“We aren't habituated to this massive treatment": Fans react to IU releasing offline leaflets of her and V's new song Love Wins All 

On January 23, 2024, offline paperback posters of IU and Taehyung's anticipated song Love Wins All were unveiled, sparking excitement among fans. IU's official Twitter account shared this news, further amplifying the buzz surrounding these posters. Although the images on the posters had previously been released online, they are now being distributed offline in the form of leaflets.

The leaflet portrays a collage of moments from the music video, complemented by more detailed descriptions. It features a description that sets the tone for the narrative.

"Two people desperately running away from something. A tired face, a sloppy outfit. They are two people who have managed to survive by relying on each other. A building that I entered to hide my body. A lot of people's clothes are piled up there. What happened here, What happened to people?,” the leaflet's story section reads (as translated by Google).

These leaflets, featuring the visuals of IU and Taehyung from their song, Love Wins All will be available at specific locations in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.

Despite this limitation, the design and imagery of the Love Wins All leaflet have already captured the hearts of ARMY fans, generating widespread admiration for its aesthetic and messaging.

IU's and BTS' V's new song Love Wins All releases offline posters in Korea

The official music video for Love Wins All was officially released on January 24, 2024, at 12 AM KST. IU's vocals are featured in this musical video, with BTS' V joining as her acting companion. The narrative unfolds a love story where the couple faces unforeseen circumstances, leading to a sad ending.

In the hours following its release, fans have showered appreciation on the acting performances, particularly highlighting the depth of the lyrics and acting of both the artists.

Several days before the release, online images from the music video were shared with fans, but IU went the extra mile by unveiling offline posters. These limited-edition posters are available at specific distribution points such as CGV Gangnam, Gangbyeon, Dongdaemun, Myeongdong Station, Mia, Songpa, Suyu, Apgujeong, Wangsimni, and Cheongdam.

At present, they are exclusively accessible in Korea only, with no confirmation regarding availability in other parts of the world. Fans from all over the world and from different parts of Korea playfully and somewhat emotionally pointed out the leaflets not being available in their region. As these offline posters are mostly available only in Seoul and in the regions surrounding it, international fans expressed their disappointment as well as excitement.

The offline poster design triggered a wave of comments from fans, expressing that the music video transcends typical visuals and feels more like a cinematic experience than just a music video.