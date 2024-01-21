"Ultimate Taetae Land": Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung takes first place in various popularity polls held in Japan

BTS' Kim Taehyung continues to dominate Japan as he secures first place in various popularity polls held in the country.

In the recent polls conducted by Japan's prominent idol ranking site, Nehan, from January 8 to 14, Kim Taehyung emerged as the top idol for the 146th consecutive week in the K-pop male idol rankings.

Apart from these rankings, the Love Me Again singer consistently tops other polls in Japan, showcasing his influence and the love the natives have for him. Soon, fans took to social media to celebrate the recent achievement of the idol, with one user stating:

"SOLD OUT KING": Fans are proud of the latest milestones achieved by BTS' Kim Taehyung in Japan

According to the news media outlet Star News, on January 21, 2024, BTS' V continues to solidify his status as the biggest K-pop sensation in Japan. It follows the sold-out goods featuring him and his emergence atop several rankings.

Not only as a K-pop idol but also as an actor, he showcases his influence by topping the 20s Korean Male Actors poll conducted by the ranking site Bihan for 142 consecutive weeks.

The Love Me Again singer has also established himself as the most popular idol in Japan, ranking first for 102 consecutive days in the Pretty Boy Poll by the K-board, which comprehensively covers K-culture. He also secured the top position with over 4.27 million votes in the K-pop Juice rankings on a daily voting and favorites basis.

As reported by the aforementioned media outlet, hundreds of people gathered outside Tokyo's Champs Elysees, also known as Omotesando, to see Kim Taehyung during a renewal event organized by Celine.

Harper's Bazaar released the latest covers featuring Kim Taehyung for February issues, dominating the top six positions within the top 10 bestsellers on Japan's largest e-commerce websites, including Qoo100, Rakuten, Amazon Japan, and others.

As Kim Taehyung continues to dominate Japan's ranking sites like a king, fans shower him with a plethora of praise and compliments, expressing their admiration even during his military service.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned outlet also mentioned how BTS' V illuminated the city of Japan during his birthday on December 30, 2023.

The series of unique events held for the first time for a Korean artist included an ad cruise celebrating his birthday in Osaka's Dontonbori River and seven huge advertisement display screens in Tokyo's Shibuya displaying the Love Me Again singer's happy birthday.

Meanwhile, the Rainy Days singer has joined the Army General Administration School for his additional three weeks of training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.