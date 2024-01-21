"Taehyung is celine's muse": Fans ecstatic as the brand reportedly launches Camouflaged BI-MATERIAL JACKET following the BTS member's enlistment

On January 21, 2024, Kim Taehyung's fans observed that Celine launched their Camouflaged BI-MATERIAL Jacket as the idol enlisted for his mandatory military service.

In South Korea, every able-bodied man enlists for mandatory military service over eighteen months to serve his country. Thereafter, they are assigned to their designated unit where they continue their service. Kim Taehyung enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon.

As Celine launched the aforementioned jacket, fans started drawing resemblances to its design pattern and the military uniform soldiers wear in the army.

They stated that this is because Kim Taehyung has enlisted for his mandatory military service and that is the reason Celine launched an outfit similar to that of the military. One user tweeted:

"Special collecton for ambassador': Fans flex about Kim Taehyung's impact on the Celine

Kim Taehyung was announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house in March 2023, and since then, he has been involved in several promotional campaigns for the brand.

Now that Celine has launched their new collection, including the introduction of the Bi-Material Jacket in black and camouflage, fans believe that the jacket was inspired by the Love Me Again singer's mandatory military enlistment. The jacket is designed in camouflage colors and a pattern similar to soldiers' uniform in the military for the upper part, while the lower half is entirely black.

Soon, the Celine jacket went viral on social media as fans couldn't stop swooning over it, stating they were sure that Celine launched the outfit with Kim Taehyung's military enlistment in mind. Many fans also expressed their intention to buy the jacket soon, predicting it would sell out quickly due to BTS' V's influence and impact.

Additionally, fans stated that the French luxury brand has an excellent marketing strategy, or perhaps they are also obsessed with BTS' V.

They also bragged about being well aware of the impact of their ambassador.

Fans are ecstatic as the brand reportedly launches the Camouflaged BI-MATERIAL JACKET following the Love Me Again singer's mandatory military enlistment:

The Love Me Again singer has graduated from his five-week basic training and has been honored with the title of military elite soldier among the only six trainees in his unit.

He is also set to feature in the IU's upcoming pre-release single Love Wins All which is slated to be released on January 24, 2023.

The Love Me Again singer has also joined the Army General Administration School where he will receive an additional two weeks of training before being assigned to his designated unit.