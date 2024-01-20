"This man is too perfect!": Fans go gaga over BTS' Kim Taehyung's new photo from his military graduation ceremony

On January 19, 2024, an X user, @apple1230g, shared an unseen image of BTS' Kim Taehyung from his military graduation ceremony, causing the internet to go into a meltdown as the Love Me Again singer enchanted them with his army look.

The Love Me Again singer, along with Kim Namjoon, enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. In South Korea, every able-bodied man is obligated to serve in the military for eighteen months and is assigned to their designated unit.

Upon seeing the latest picture of BTS' Kim Taehyung, fans quickly took to social media, describing how he looked perfect. One user stated:

Fans swoon over the latest picture of BTS' Kim Taehyung from his military graduation ceremony

On January 16, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung graduated from his five weeks of basic training at his military graduation ceremony, earning the honor of military elite trainee among only six soldiers in his unit. Shortly after, numerous pictures of the V went viral on social media from the aforementioned ceremony, and fans continued to express their pride in him.

Some videos capturing his innocent smile when his parents joined him for a picture also went viral, sending fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned X user present at the military graduation ceremony managed to capture a front-view photo of Kim Taehyung and shared it through their account. The account continued to shower a plethora of praise on the Love Me Again singer, stating in their caption:

"I got a frontal photo of V at the graduation ceremony!!!!!He's so handsome, but he's so cute. Look at that bean-fisted hands. It's just so babyish, but it beat the competition rate of almost 100:1. He is an elite training soldier, so for the public interest, he is posted without a watermark."

Soon, the picture went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop swooning over the idol. In the picture, V stood straight, donning his military uniform, and no expression was visible on his face. Through his posture, expression, and overall demeanor during the military graduation ceremony, the idol perfectly embraced the qualities of being a soldier.

Fans on social media expressed their pride and joy at watching Kim Taehyung conclude one chapter of his military journey. They wished for his healthy journey throughout the eighteen months of service for his country.

BTS' V has begun his two weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.