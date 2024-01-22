“V has been a fan of me, I have been a fan of V”: UMI reflects on her collaboration details with BTS’ Kim Taehyung in latest Grammy interview

In a recent Grammy interview, American singer UMI went into behind-the-scenes details about her collaboration with BTS' V. Their worldwide iTunes-topping song, wherever u r, dropped on December 30, 2023. Ever since their team-up, UMI has been actively talking about V now and then.

In her Grammy interview, she was asked how the collaboration with BTS' V came about. She began her answer with:

"V has been a fan of mine, I've been a fan of V for a long time."

She further shared how V not only used to share her music with his friends online but also used to tag her in his stories whenever he posted her. She then revealed that it was only a few months ago when she decided to send him a message:

"A couple months ago...non a whim, I sent him a message — and closed my eyes and threw my phone across the room."

The interview was loved by fans, many of whom took to social media to post their reactions to the same:

ARMYs thank UMI for sharing the story behind her wherever u r collab with BTS' V

The song, wherever u r, was released on the BTS vocalist's birthday following his military enlistment. ARMYs have been supporting UMI ever since it came out, joining her on her livestreams and exploring her work as an artist.

The Grammy interview published on January 16, 2024, talks about UMI's latest EP. In it, when asked about joining forces with the Rainy Days sensation, she further revealed how V was ready to partner with her on her new project when she texted him.

She also mentioned not having previously known he was to join the Army, but only when the song was finished and wrapped up, did she realize why he chose it. Describing the song itself, the Remember Me artist stated:

"The song is all about love, long distance love, and love of all kinds. The idea that you can have love for someone and share love with someone, no matter where they are. No matter what time it is, you could send love to the past, to the future, to someone and they don't even know you sent it. Love can be felt, love is so infinite like that."

She further shared she wrote the song meaning it for her grandma, residing in Japan. She mentioned how she does not get to see her often or forgets to call her at times. While her deep sentiments attached to her grandma are behind the song's soulfulness, UMI noted how ARMYs can also find it relatable now that V is in the military.

ARMYs were moved after reading her reply and reacted to the same on X:

Kim Taehyung or BTS' V commenced his Army service on December 11, 2023, and is currently making headlines for his upcoming appearance in IU's much-anticipated Love Wins All, set to release on January 24.

Earlier this year, his wherever u r with UMI received 100 #1s on iTunes worldwide.

On his solo music front, his song Slow Dancing (from Layover) has been lauded with a physical trophy for clinching the title of “Song of 2023” on Tokyo FM. That apart, the BTS member's latest pictorials for Harper's Bazaar Korea has also left fans swooning.